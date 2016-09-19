LOCAL BRIEFS

Democrats set Fall Dinner; HQ now open

The Clinton County Democratic Party will hold itsAnnual Fall Dinner Sunday, Sept. 25 in the Robert Moyer Community Room in City Hall, Wilmington.

Speakers for the dinner are Connie Pillich, U.S. veteran and former state representative; Dean Feldmeyer, candidate for Clinton County commissioner; Scott Wharton, candidate for Congress, 15th District; and Frances Strickland, Ohio’s former first lady and wife of Ted Strickland, candidate for U. S. Senate.

The social time is 5 p.m. with the dinner at 6 p. m. catered by McCoy’s. Cost of the meal is $15 per person. Make your reservations no later than Friday, Sept. 23 by calling 937-382-4367, 725-0472 or 584-5219.

The Democratic Headquarters opened Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the Historic Little Giant Diner, 123 N. South St. in downtown Wilmington. The headquarters will be open Monday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-noon for yard signs, candidate material, volunteer opportunities and other information. If you have questions, call 655-VOTE (8683).

Clinton County Democrats will host Tom Vilsack, former governor of Iowa, at a meet-and-greet event this week. If you are interested in attending, call Ann Reno at 725-0472. There are only a limited number of reservations available.

Doan Street to close for one week

Doan Street between South Walnut Street and Grant Street will be closed to through traffic beginning at approximately 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 until 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, the City of Wilmington announced.

The road closure is due to necessary repairs to the railroad grade crossing. The Indiana & Ohio Railway/CSX will perform the repairs.

During the construction, Doan Street will be closed to all through traffic. Eastbound traffic from South Walnut Street will be detoured to Sugartree Street. Westbound traffic from Grant Street will be detoured through Hawley Avenue.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Questions regarding the closure may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service at 937-382-6509.

Stingley, Stone roads now open

The Stingley Road culvert replacement project and also the Stone Road culvert replacement project have been completed and the roads are now open to traffic, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

Beggar’s Night set for Oct. 31

Beggar’s Night for the City of Wilmington and Clinton County will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.