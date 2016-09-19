WAHS launches shoe collection drive

The Wilmington Area Humane Society (WAHS) will be able to fund unexpected and costly medical expenses that pop up for those animals that the organization cares for, based on the amount of shoes it collects this fall.

The organization has entered into a partnership with a nonprofit that pays for used shoes, then redistributes them to micro-enterprise partners around the world.

Organizers aim to raise $1,000 through the collection of 2,500 pairs of shoes. The amount raised is based on the weight of the shoes. The drive will run until Nov. 1, 2016.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes. All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations. Funds2Orgs help impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries in Central America and Africa. Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe and house their families.

Local collection sites

Locally, shoe collection sites have been set up at these locations so far:

• Aarons, 2751 Progress Way, Wilmington

• Clinton-Massie Branch of the Wilmington Public Library, 2556 Lebanon Road, Clarksville

• Cool J’s Salon, 844 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

• D & G Paws and Claws Snack Shack, 5356 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington

• Wilmington Public Library, 268 N. South St., Wilmington

• Wilmington News Journal, 761 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington

• FOE Eagles, 141 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington

• General Denver Hotel, 81 W. Main St., Wilmington

Other opportunities to donate shoes will be Saturday, Sept. 24 for the Queen City Cat Show at the WAHS table to be held at the Roberts Centre or by emailing [email protected] to schedule a time to drop off shoes at the shelter. The shoes will be collected through Nov.1.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Mary Jane Johnson, PR Chair. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets that they would like to donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The funds raised from the shoe drive will help with future medical expenses of animals taken in to the adoption program. For more information about WAHS, please visit www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

Area residents can keep up with news of the shoe drive by viewing the Facebook page of the Wilmington Area Humane Society.

About the WAHS

Created in 2002, WAHS is an all-volunteer non-profit formed to promote the welfare of cats and dogs in Clinton County and to provide programs to the residents of this area to nurture and strengthen the human/animal bond. It has about 40 active volunteers and operates out of a shelter on US 68 North.

Currently it’s working to furnish a new building which has been under construction and nearing completion.

WAHS takes in and cares for cats and dogs. Pets available for adoption have been vet checked, are up to date on shots & if over 12 weeks of age, have been spayed or neutered. Dogs or cats taken in sometimes have unexpected medical conditions requiring costly treatment.

