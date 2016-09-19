Stars shine at Murphy

Wilmington High School principal Mindy McCarty-Stewart dances the Foxtrot with professional Micah Hammaker of Always Ballroom Dance Studio. McCarty-Stewart won the Judges’ Choice award with the highest scores.
Courtesy photo | Murphy Theatre
Professional Kelsey Moore dances the Hustle with Chip Murdock of Wilmington College, who was named Crowd Favorite.
Courtesy photo | Murphy Theatre
Clinton County dancing stars Brett Rudduck and Karli Harris perform as part of the opening-number group dance along with, back left, Randi Milburn, during the annual Dancing With the Stars fundraiser at the Murphy Theatre. For more photos of the event as well as photos of Friday’s Open Door open house at the Murphy, see Page 5.
Courtesy photo | Murphy Theatre
The winners of the trophies from Saturday night’s Dancing With The Stars performance at the Murphy Theatre were, from left: Chip Murdock, who danced The Hustle and won the Crowd Favorite trophy; Mindy McCarty-Stewart, who won the Judges’ Choice award for highest scores; and John Hollon, who won the Trophy of Champions for raising the most votes/money — more than $24,000.
Courtesy photo | Murphy Theatre
The 10 local stars were aligned Saturday night at the Dancing with the Stars fundraiser at the Murphy Theatre.
Courtesy photo | Murphy Theatre
WILMINGTON — More than $44,000 was raised in front of a loud, enthusiastic crowd Saturday night at the Murphy Theatre’s annual Dancing with the Stars, presented by CMH Regional Health System. Jonathan McKay served as the evening’s master of ceremonies.
The Trophy of Champions went to Dr. John Hollon, chief medical officer of Clinton Memorial Hospital. As the highest vote-getter, Dr. Hollon raised more than $24,000 for the Murphy Theatre. He danced a Foxtrot with professional dancer Kelsey Moore of Always Ballroom Dance Studio in Dayton.
Funds raised at the event will go to the Murphy’s Stage Project, which includes replacing the warped, sagging stage floor; replacing two failing spotlights; cleaning the red “act curtain”; acquiring a mechanized drop-down screen; and replacing the rigging system.
CMH Regional Health System presented the show and matched the funds raised by contestants with a $10,000 additional donation.
Along with Dr. Hollon, the other community members who volunteered for the show were Laura Railing Gibson, Randy Graf, Karli Harris, Mindy McCarty-Stewart, Randi Milburn, Chip Murdock, Brett Rudduck, Sigrid Solomon and Dow Tippett.
Judges were Steven Haines, Tricia Heys, Terri Roberts, and Dr. Jill Thompson. Director was Timothy Larrick. Costume designer was Diane Murphy. Stage manager was Kathleen Norman.
Wilmington High School principal Mindy McCarty-Stewart dances the Foxtrot with professional Micah Hammaker of Always Ballroom Dance Studio. McCarty-Stewart won the Judges’ Choice award with the highest scores.
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_4727-1-.jpgWilmington High School principal Mindy McCarty-Stewart dances the Foxtrot with professional Micah Hammaker of Always Ballroom Dance Studio. McCarty-Stewart won the Judges’ Choice award with the highest scores. Courtesy photo | Murphy Theatre
Professional Kelsey Moore dances the Hustle with Chip Murdock of Wilmington College, who was named Crowd Favorite.
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_4724.jpgProfessional Kelsey Moore dances the Hustle with Chip Murdock of Wilmington College, who was named Crowd Favorite. Courtesy photo | Murphy Theatre
Clinton County dancing stars Brett Rudduck and Karli Harris perform as part of the opening-number group dance along with, back left, Randi Milburn, during the annual Dancing With the Stars fundraiser at the Murphy Theatre. For more photos of the event as well as photos of Friday’s Open Door open house at the Murphy, see Page 5.
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0635.jpgClinton County dancing stars Brett Rudduck and Karli Harris perform as part of the opening-number group dance along with, back left, Randi Milburn, during the annual Dancing With the Stars fundraiser at the Murphy Theatre. For more photos of the event as well as photos of Friday’s Open Door open house at the Murphy, see Page 5. Courtesy photo | Murphy Theatre
The winners of the trophies from Saturday night’s Dancing With The Stars performance at the Murphy Theatre were, from left: Chip Murdock, who danced The Hustle and won the Crowd Favorite trophy; Mindy McCarty-Stewart, who won the Judges’ Choice award for highest scores; and John Hollon, who won the Trophy of Champions for raising the most votes/money — more than $24,000.
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0704.jpgThe winners of the trophies from Saturday night’s Dancing With The Stars performance at the Murphy Theatre were, from left: Chip Murdock, who danced The Hustle and won the Crowd Favorite trophy; Mindy McCarty-Stewart, who won the Judges’ Choice award for highest scores; and John Hollon, who won the Trophy of Champions for raising the most votes/money — more than $24,000. Courtesy photo | Murphy Theatre
The 10 local stars were aligned Saturday night at the Dancing with the Stars fundraiser at the Murphy Theatre.
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_10-stars-dancing.jpgThe 10 local stars were aligned Saturday night at the Dancing with the Stars fundraiser at the Murphy Theatre. Courtesy photo | Murphy Theatre