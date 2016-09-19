Stars shine at Murphy

WILMINGTON — More than $44,000 was raised in front of a loud, enthusiastic crowd Saturday night at the Murphy Theatre’s annual Dancing with the Stars, presented by CMH Regional Health System. Jonathan McKay served as the evening’s master of ceremonies.

The Trophy of Champions went to Dr. John Hollon, chief medical officer of Clinton Memorial Hospital. As the highest vote-getter, Dr. Hollon raised more than $24,000 for the Murphy Theatre. He danced a Foxtrot with professional dancer Kelsey Moore of Always Ballroom Dance Studio in Dayton.

Funds raised at the event will go to the Murphy’s Stage Project, which includes replacing the warped, sagging stage floor; replacing two failing spotlights; cleaning the red “act curtain”; acquiring a mechanized drop-down screen; and replacing the rigging system.

CMH Regional Health System presented the show and matched the funds raised by contestants with a $10,000 additional donation.

Along with Dr. Hollon, the other community members who volunteered for the show were Laura Railing Gibson, Randy Graf, Karli Harris, Mindy McCarty-Stewart, Randi Milburn, Chip Murdock, Brett Rudduck, Sigrid Solomon and Dow Tippett.

Judges were Steven Haines, Tricia Heys, Terri Roberts, and Dr. Jill Thompson. Director was Timothy Larrick. Costume designer was Diane Murphy. Stage manager was Kathleen Norman.