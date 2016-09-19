1 moretour ofhonor

Although the plane doesn’t take off until Oct. 1, Clinton County veterans, business, individuals and groups have already ensured a successful Clinton County Honor Flight with their combination of hard work and generous giving.

In today’s News Journal, you’ll find an 8-page full-color section, devoted to the men who served our nation that are making that flight along with recognition of the businesses and citizens responsible for making the event happen.

Leading up to the flight are a series of events that begins Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Murphy Theatre with a showing of the Academy Award-nominated “Honor Flight Movie” — free to the public to thank the Clinton County community for supporting this project.

Then, the community will be asked to gather for a spirited send-off of the Honor Flight veterans at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, to be held (weather permitting) at the Veterans Memorial at the corner of Walnut and Main streets by the Clinton County Court House.