Our reps, 3-wheelers ready to roll

Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, left, and Ohio Sen. Bob Peterson test out one of the three-wheeled Slingshot at Polaris on Monday. Polaris Industries manufactures various adventure and powersport vehicles including ATVs, snowmobiles and auto cycles. spoke at and toured Polaris Industries, 3435 Airborne Road, on Monday to mark the occasion of House Bill 429 going into effect. The bill permits three-wheeled auto cycles to be driven without having to obtain a motorcycle endorsement on their license. “I want to thank Polaris for welcoming us here today to see why they continue to be a thriving business and job creator in southwestern Ohio,” Rosenberger said. “I commend Representatives Niraj Antani and Bill Reineke for their work on this legislation, as well as Senators Frank LaRose and Bob Peterson for their efforts in the Senate. Today we were able to learn more about how the legislature can break down barriers for Ohio businesses and I’m glad to have had the opportunity to witness their work in action.”

Reach John Hamilton at [email protected] or at 937-382-2574.

Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, left, and Ohio Sen. Bob Peterson test out one of the three-wheeled Slingshot at Polaris on Monday. Polaris Industries manufactures various adventure and powersport vehicles including ATVs, snowmobiles and auto cycles. spoke at and toured Polaris Industries, 3435 Airborne Road, on Monday to mark the occasion of House Bill 429 going into effect. The bill permits three-wheeled auto cycles to be driven without having to obtain a motorcycle endorsement on their license. “I want to thank Polaris for welcoming us here today to see why they continue to be a thriving business and job creator in southwestern Ohio,” Rosenberger said. “I commend Representatives Niraj Antani and Bill Reineke for their work on this legislation, as well as Senators Frank LaRose and Bob Peterson for their efforts in the Senate. Today we were able to learn more about how the legislature can break down barriers for Ohio businesses and I’m glad to have had the opportunity to witness their work in action.”

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0793.jpg Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, left, and Ohio Sen. Bob Peterson test out one of the three-wheeled Slingshot at Polaris on Monday. Polaris Industries manufactures various adventure and powersport vehicles including ATVs, snowmobiles and auto cycles. spoke at and toured Polaris Industries, 3435 Airborne Road, on Monday to mark the occasion of House Bill 429 going into effect. The bill permits three-wheeled auto cycles to be driven without having to obtain a motorcycle endorsement on their license. “I want to thank Polaris for welcoming us here today to see why they continue to be a thriving business and job creator in southwestern Ohio,” Rosenberger said. “I commend Representatives Niraj Antani and Bill Reineke for their work on this legislation, as well as Senators Frank LaRose and Bob Peterson for their efforts in the Senate. Today we were able to learn more about how the legislature can break down barriers for Ohio businesses and I’m glad to have had the opportunity to witness their work in action.” John Hamilton | Wilmington News Journal

From left, Ohio Rep. Niraj Antani, Rep. Al Landis, Ohio Sen. Bob Peterson, Don Petit of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger spoke at and toured Polaris Industries, 3435 Airborne Road, on Monday to mark the occasion of House Bill 429 going into effect. The bill permits three-wheeled auto cycles to be driven without having to obtain a motorcycle endorsement on their license. “I want to thank Polaris for welcoming us here today to see why they continue to be a thriving business and job creator in southwestern Ohio,” Rosenberger said. “I commend Representatives Niraj Antani and Bill Reineke for their work on this legislation, as well as Senators Frank LaRose and Bob Peterson for their efforts in the Senate. Today we were able to learn more about how the legislature can break down barriers for Ohio businesses and I’m glad to have had the opportunity to witness their work in action.”