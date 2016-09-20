Another CM threat, this one at elementary

A bomb threat left in a restroom at Clinton-Massie Elementary School resulted in the early dismissal of students Tuesday afternoon.

According to Col. Brian Prickett of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the call about the threat came in about 3 p.m.; students were evacuated and, since the school day was near its end, they were held until buses arrived to return them safely home. Police and school staff were canvassing the building as of late afternoon.

This is the second threat in a week left in a CM school restroom. Prickett said last week’s threat remains under investigation. If anyone has any information on either of the threats, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office via their website; tipsters may remain anonymous.