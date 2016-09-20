Honor Flight: One more tour with honor

These bios of veterans participating in the Oct. 1 Honor Flight were inadvertently omitted by the News Journal from yesterday’s 8-page special section. We apologize for the omissions.

William Brower Bogardus

USAF 1948-1956, Korea

Born in April 1929 in Torrington, Connecticut. Played football and participated in the drama club while attending high school in Connecticut and California. Married 29 years to Raymona. Six children: Karen, Linda, Tracy, Mark, Dorene, and Lynette are from first marriage. Worked as a civilian employee for the US Army from 1956-1983 when he retired. Has lived in Wilmington for 29 years. Civilian service with the US Army included time with the Department of Defense as the Civilian Director (GS-15) of USARCCO, which he founded with the approval of the US Department of the Army from 1975-1983.

Calvin Lee Martin

US Army 1958-1962, Korea

Born April 1940 at home in Cincinnati. Played basketball and baseball at Clarksville High School. Married to Carla with one child: Scott. Worked for Cincinnati Milacron for 31 years. Has lived in Lynchburg for 25 years. Has been the pastor at Please Grove Community Church in Clarksville for 35 years.

John (Jack) M. Rose II

US Army 1966-1968, Vietnam

Born August 1947 in Russellville, Ohio. Played in the band at Wilmington High School. Married for 31 years to Valerie with three children: John, Vanessa, and Sarah. Retired with 30 years of service from the City Water Department. Has lived in Wilmington for 62 years. Currently refinished antiques and is a volunteer for Find-A-Grave.

Editor’s Note: Due to a miscommunication between the committee and the News Journal, Mr. Fisher’s name appeared incorrectly in Tuesday’s special section. We apologize for the error and we are reprinting his info below.

Jack W. Fisher

USA 1967-70 Vietnam

Born August, 1947, Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Wrestled for Wilmington High School. After Basic Training was completed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, assigned to the 988 Military Police, HHC 1st SPT Bdg. Germany.

Married 43 years to Sandra with two children, Amy and Eric. Now retired from General Electric after 32 years and resides in Blanshester where he is 1st Vice Commander for Marion Post 179, American Legion and member of the Memorial Squad.

William Bogardus then http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Bogardus-then-1.jpg William Bogardus then William Bogardus now http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Bogardus-now-1.jpg William Bogardus now Calvin Martin then http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Martin-then-1.jpg Calvin Martin then Calvin Martin now http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Martin-now-1.jpg Calvin Martin now Jack Rose now http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Jack-Rose-now-1.jpg Jack Rose now Jack Rose then http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Jack-Rose-then-1.jpg Jack Rose then Jack Fisher now http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Fisher-now.jpg Jack Fisher now Jack Fisher then http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Fisher-then.jpg Jack Fisher then