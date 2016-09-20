Family Oktoberfest set for weekend

WILMINGTON — It won’t be long before cooler temperatures bring the colors of autumn to Clinton County once again, ushering in Wilmington’s very own Oktoberfest.

This year’s Oktoberfest kicks off on Friday, Sept. 23 with Texas Hold’em game play from 6-11 p.m. The fun continues on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 3-11 p.m. featuring authentic German food, card games, games of chance, live music, a cruise-in and much more. The band “Reeking Havoc” will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Wilmington Oktoberfest is held at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington. It’s a family/community celebration that blends a time-honored German festival with the vitality and charm of small-town America, sponsored by the Wilmington Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s organization dedicated to charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism. Each year the group supports organizations in the Wilmington area and surrounding communities, and this year, the Knights have once again chosen the Wilmington Schools Foundation (WSF) as the non-profit beneficiary of Oktoberfest.

According to Chastity Flanigan, who serves as the foundation’s executive director, the Wilmington Schools Foundation will use the beneficiary funds to help further Foundation Grants.

“As teachers prepared for the 2016-17 school year,” said Flanigan, “the foundation awarded 32 grants totaling just under $28,000. These grants allowed teachers to invest in creative and impactful ideas for the classroom and for the educational environment of students, faculty, and staff.”

According to Flanigan, the WSF is working to increase awareness of the foundation and its mission, and the Knights of Columbus are supporting that opportunity while also helping the foundation fulfill its mission.

Flanigan, who worked the event last year under cloudy skies and scattered showers, says the foundation is once again excited to be part of the Oktoberfest celebration and hopes the community comes out to support both organizations.

Adding to this year’s event, the WSF will host a silent auction raffle featuring items valued from $25 to $200.

Information for this article was provided by Diana Miller, who coordinates communications for several area schools.

Wilmington Schools Foundation to once again partner with Wilmington’s Knights of Columbus in Oktoberfest 2016. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_WSF-Oktoberbest-2015.jpg Wilmington Schools Foundation to once again partner with Wilmington’s Knights of Columbus in Oktoberfest 2016. Courtesy photo