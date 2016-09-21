AAA: Gas prices on rise this week

South Central Ohio gas prices went up this week, increasing to $2.172 a gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Fuel Gauge Report. The national average is $2.206.

On the National Front

Today’s national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.21 per gallon, which is three cents more than last week and 8 cents more expensive than last month. Today’s price represents a year over year discount of 9 cents from 2015.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil closed last week trading lower following the release of the International Energy Agency’s crude oil report which forecast abundant supplies with diminishing demand. Meanwhile, the Colonial Pipeline announced Sunday evening that it was currently working to repair the leak on Line 1 and construct a bypass pipeline to reduce disruption of gasoline deliveries. Colonial said they are aiming to have the Line 1 bypass up and running this week, but many of those watching the market are skeptical of their ability to restart the line that quickly. Traders will continue to keep an eye on the Colonial Pipeline repairs, discussions surrounding the possibility of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike and the OPEC member meeting later this month. At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI was down .88 cents to settle at $43.03 per barrel, the lowest settlement since Aug. 11.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio average $2.172. The average price during the week of Sept. 12 was $2.049. The average price during the week of Sept. 21, 2015 was $2.313.

Here is the price per gallon of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

Athens: $2.257

Chillicothe: $2.172

Columbiana: $2.121

East Liverpool: $2.220

Gallipolis: $2.096

Hillsboro: $2.293

Ironton: $2.144

Jackson: $2.186

Logan: $2.170

Marietta: $2.093

Portsmouth: $2.116

Steubenville: $2.176

Washington Court House: $2.138

Waverly: $2.228

