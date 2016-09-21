Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently:

• Traditions Restaurant & Catering, 78 N. Howard St., Sabina, Aug. 30. Facility had clean-up procedure posted and a sign-off sheet for employees. The blade on the table-top can opener was damaged. All equipment shall be maintained in good working order. The light above the steam table was non-working and the light in front of cooler was non-working. There were broken floor tile in front of salad/dessert prep cooler. Facility shall be maintained in good repair. Note: the chicken flour breading needs to be refrigerated between uses to reduce bacterial growth.

• Gold Star Chili, 942 Cherry St., Blanchester, Sept. 1. The following temperature violations were found — prep cooler: ham 44°F; black olives 44°F; jalapenos 44°F; and bowl of spaghetti on counter 47°F. All TCS foods must be dated so employees know when product must be “used by” or discarded. The prep cooler by hand sink not holding product cold at 41°F or below. the reach-in freezer door by deep fryer held on with tape. Rockstar cooler has large ice accumulation in the back of unit. Seal on the walk-in freezer is coming off the door. All equipment must be maintained in good working order. (Owner stated that company coming Monday to repair all units.) There is no procedure posted for cleaning up vomiting/diarrhea. No sign-off sheet to report illness. All FSO’s must have written sign-off sheet for employees to know when to report illness. (Left handouts with owner.)

• Subway, 657 W. Main St., Blanchester, Sept. 1. There was no procedure posted for cleaning up vomiting/diarrhea. There was no sign-off sheet for employees to ensure they know when to report illness. All FSO’s must have written procedure for cleaning up vomiting/diarrhea. All FSO’s must have sign-off sheet for employees to ensure they know when to report illness. (Left handouts with the owner.) The light bulb was burned out in small Coke cooler behind cash register. All equipment must be maintained in good working order. Owner stated light had been ordered.

• Gold Star Chili, 1295 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 6. Shredded cheese on top of True cooler (prep line) was at 45°F. All TCS foods must be maintained cold at 41°F or below to prevent bacterial growth (might try shallower pan). The prep cooler lid is pulling apart. All equipment must be maintained in good working order. The backsplash on the soda machines was dirty. All non-food contact surfaces must be maintained clean. There was a mop stored head down in mop sink. All mops must be stored head up for drying purposes. All mop equipment should be stored out of mop sink for ease of use.

• Clinton County Head Start, 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 6. Everything looks good. Dishwasher meeting temperature requirements. Employees using gloves. Clean-up procedure posted and sign-off sheet available.

• The Outpost, 3992 SR 730, Wilmington, Sept. 6. Follow-up visit. Lights are now installed in back storage room. Still waiting on fire and electrical inspection reports. Please provide as soon as possible. Any alterations of facility: walls, ceilings, use of area equipment will require plan approval. If equipment is to be added/removed, must go through plan approval.

• Combs Bakery, 121 Wayne Road, Wilmington, Sept. 6. There was no procedure posted for cleaning up vomiting/diarrhea. There was no sign-off sheet for employees to report illness. All RFF’s must have sign-off sheet so employees know when to report illness. All RFE’s must have procedure posted for cleaning up vomiting/diarrhea. (Left handouts at the facility.) Containers of powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, pecans and chopped peanuts were in unlabeled working containers. All containers that are not original packaging must be labeled with common name for ease of identification. True reach-in cooler has regular (energy-efficient) light bulb. All equipment must be maintained in good order with proper equipment.

• Cape May Retirement Village 2, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington, Sept. 7. Everything looked very good! Thank you.

• Cape May Retirement Village, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington, Sept. 7. Beets dated 9/6 in walk-in cooler. Item pulled from cooler and discarded immediately. Thank you! Turkey and pickles in prep cooler at 42°F. All TCS foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below. The cooler was at proper temperature but lunch service had just stopped (in cooler a lot). Please check temperatures and cooler to ensure unit working properly. Ice machine had some debris on the inside. All food contact surfaces must be maintained clean.

• R+L Transfer, 600 Gilliam Road, Wilmington, Sept. 8. Follow-up visit. Shredded cheese beside the steam table was at 52°F. Container was stored on ice. All TCS foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below to prevent bacterial growth. Talked with PIC about using shallower pan, making sure pan was stored on ice and making sure cheese being pulled from walk-in in smaller batches. All other violations corrected. Note — with facility expanding, if kitchen expands, additional equipment or menu items added or floor plan changes/expands, plan approval by the Health Department is required.

• Bob Evans, 1075 Eastside Drive, Wilmington, Sept. 8. Follow-up visit. There was water on the floor underneath the cooler in the kitchen pass-thru area. There was also a large puddle of water under/in front of the McCall 2-door cooler by the grill. All equipment must be maintained in good working order. (2nd notice) Microwave by grill (closest to coffee station) had food debris/accumulation. Microwave, closest to office, the paint was peeling off the bottom, inside. All food contact and non-food contact surfaces must be maintained clean and in good working order (free from peeling paint). (2nd notice) The hand sink in the kitchen by coffee maker, the molding/caulking around the edge is dirty and cracking. All hand sinks must be maintained in good repair and free from dirt/debris accumulation. (2nd notice)

