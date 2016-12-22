Wellness center, gift shop re-opens at Peaceful Acres Lavender Farm near Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE — A wellness center and gift shop has re-opened at the Peaceful Acres Lavender Farm for appointments and visitors year round.

The Farm Market Boutique and Wellness Center features workshops, gong meditation, reflexology and energy balancing sessions, as well as a fully stocked lavender gift shop.

Choose from many lavender products made on the Martinsville-area farm by Peaceful Acres. Those products include night time relaxing solutions that lead to a more peaceful sleep, all-natural homemade soaps, natural aromatherapy remedies, healing balm, baby balm, ointment relief, lavender hand sanitizer, and candles.

Kym Prell is a state Certified Reflexologist, certified in advanced body reflexology and in gentle touch reflexology. She is a Reiki Master and an experienced energy worker, too.

“I also offer sessions to anyone with a disability, undergoing any treatments for cancer or medical problems, and caretakers a free monthly session as well to help with relaxation, and to help bring about the body’s own healing potential,” said Prell.

Along with creating the lavender farm with her husband and children, Prell has been working with the healing energy of essential oils and making products for balance for 10 years. She selects, blends and makes by hand the products made at Peaceful Acres.

The Farm Market Boutique and Wellness Center is located at 2387 Martinsville Road near Martinsville in Clinton County.

The phone number for the farm is 513-322-2415, and for Prell the phone is 937-242-5055 — text or call. For more information, please visit online at www.peacefulacreslavenderfarm.com.

“Of course, be sure to remember to plan your Summer Solstice weekend with us at our 9th annual Summer Solstice Lavender Festival on June 17 and 18, 2017,” said Prell.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Palf-Square_logo-1.jpg