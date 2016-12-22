Blanchester blood drive Dec. 29

BLANCHESTER – The Village of Blanchester will end the year with a Christmas and New Year’s week blood drive Thursday, Dec. 29 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Blanchester Municipal Building cafeteria, 318 E. Main St.

Community Blood Center is honoring holiday season blood donors as “a force for good” with the “Rogue Blood Donor – A Story of Hope” Star Wars inspired t-shirt, free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The holiday period can be a challenging time for maintaining the area blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule when you can. We especially encourage the continued support of type O whole blood donors and type A/B platelet and plasma donors.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_CBC-Rogue-Donor-T-Shirt-1.jpg