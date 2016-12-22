Clinton & Warren County Compeer takes on quilting, crocheting projects

Participants of Clinton & Warren County Compeer began a quilting project in January 2015, making a square a month. The quilts are now completed, and a second project involving crocheting is in full swing.

Linnette Graesser, a peer supporter employed by Mental Health America to assist with Compeer, led the group by preparing the material, much of which was donated, and helping everyone to quilt.

The group was comprised of volunteers and clients with various sewing experience. For some, this was a completely new skill.

Each month, the group would complete one square. The groups were held at McDonald’s in Warren and Clinton Counties. Participants would sit around the table and socialize while working on their squares.

At the end of the year, having 12 pieces, Graesser helped put them together and then took the items to Janice Lawson of Sew Bizzy Machine Quilting, who donated her time and many supplies to bind them and put on the finishing touches.

“Everyone was excited to see the finished product and very proud of their accomplishment,” said a spokesperson.

The next project for the group, begun in January 2016, was crocheting. Peer Supporter Kathie Herdman is leading this project, and many are working on scarves, to be completed just in time for the winter weather.

Compeer is a nonprofit program that provides support to adults with mental health issues. This is done through 1-to-1 friendships with community volunteers and through group activities — both skill-building such as quilting and crocheting — as well as enrichment.

It is a program of Mental Health America of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. It is funded in Warren and Clinton Counties by Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren & Clinton Counties and by United Way of Clinton County.

To learn more about Compeer, contact local Compeer Director Michelle Rolf at 513-562-2581.

Participants of the Clinton & Warren County Compeer group proudly display their quilt work. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_quilt_p_f.jpg Participants of the Clinton & Warren County Compeer group proudly display their quilt work.