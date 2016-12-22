Early Christmas for 58 foster children: Alkermes comes through for kids

WILMINGTON — Christmas came early last week to all 58 foster children in the temporary custody of Clinton County Job & Family Services’ Child Protection Unit.

After several months of planning and coordination, staff at Alkermes, Inc. delivered three truckloads of new presents purchased by donations made directly from Alkermes and its employees at the Wilmington location.

Foster parents submitted Christmas wish lists from children in their care. Alkermes created a Giving Tree filled with each child’s wishes.

“Alkermes staff surpassed anything we could have ever imagined,” said Gina Speaks-Eshler, Deputy Director of Clinton County Job & Family Services. “Each and every wish from all 58 children that was requested was provided and much more!

“Christmas is a hard time for the children and families that our agency serves. What our children really want is to be home with their families; however, due to many risk factors, that is not always possible. The generosity of Alkermes and its employees will help make this holiday season a little brighter for all of our children that cannot go home.”

How can you help?

“We are in need of additional foster homes in our county,” said Speaks-Eshler. “Clinton County Child Protection Unit licenses foster and adoptive families who live in our own community. Our families provide for children between the ages of newborn to 21 years old, and fulfill our mission to keep children in our community, in their home schools and near their birth family.”

Foster families come in all shapes and sizes. If you are interested in providing a temporary home to children in need, please call 937-382-5935, or stop by and ask for anyone in the permanency unit. They will be able to give details to become a licensed foster family, or other ways you can help children in need.

Clinton County needs you — please consider opening your heart and your home.

In front are Melissa Lipp and Gina May; in back are Tari Mabry, Pam Fizer, Nick Day (Alkermes), Marlena Allen (Alkermes), Christina Biederman (Alkermes), Amanda Roades, Stephanie Shaffer, Sally Wheaton and Amy VanTress. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_alkermes.jpg In front are Melissa Lipp and Gina May; in back are Tari Mabry, Pam Fizer, Nick Day (Alkermes), Marlena Allen (Alkermes), Christina Biederman (Alkermes), Amanda Roades, Stephanie Shaffer, Sally Wheaton and Amy VanTress. Courtesy photo

Alkermes employees come through for kids