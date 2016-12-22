WPD: Stolen items recovered

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and remind everyone to be vigilant as they travel.

As a result of theft of cars and items stolen items from cars, a search warrant was executed at 261 A St. where we recovered stolen items such as purses and items taken from cars, drug paraphernalia, and stolen car parts. This matter has been sent to the prosecutor for charges.

This is the time of the year when tensions rise, and we have seen a dramatic increase in disorderly/assaultive-type behavior calls. We handled 291 calls for service this week and made 19 arrests. The disorderly/assaultive-type behavior calls lead the count for the week.

This week our arrests include Josh Smith, 33, of Wilmington for alleged domestic violence; Skye Storer, 30, of Wilmington for alleged theft on two different occasions; Amber Nickell, 27, of Wilmington for alleged theft; Erica Johnson, 39, of Wilmington for alleged theft; and Amanda Bennett, 20, of Wilmington for allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence.

We handled one theft of a vehicle this week that was stolen from a car lot; charges are pending on that individual, and the car was recovered.

We also had two theft calls this week, both were from businesses. One was a theft of metal and the other was a theft of a license plate.

