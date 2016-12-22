Police reports include counterfeit money

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly proven guilty in court. Incidents are presumed to be under investigation. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently received the following reports:

• At 7:57 p.m. on Dec. 12, police were dispatched to the 900 block of Xenia Avenue in reference to a motor vehicle theft. According to the report, a 2015 gray Ford Expedition belonging to a 40-year-old female was stolen but then located a short time later. It was located parked in the roadway at the intersection of B Street and North South Street. At this time it is unknown who was involved with the incident. Other items were listed as stolen, including a cell phone and handgun.

• At 7:54 p.m. on Dec. 13, police were called to a business at the 31oo block of Progress Way on a trespassing call. According to the report, a 29-year-old male was on the property dropping off fruit baskets. The report indicates that the subject was terminated the previous day and was advised by the resource department to not return to the property. By the time authorities arrived the subject had already left.

• Police were called to the 700 block of New York Avenue at 7:52 a.m. on Dec. 15 on a stolen vehicle report. According to the report, a 46-year-old male resident stated that he heard tires squealing and saw his car traveling through the alley between New York and Ohio Avenue. He stated he observed a subject getting in, a female. He went outside and observed a male behind the wheel. The report indicates the vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Xenia Avenue toward US 68. The vehicle was a 2007 dark blue Saturn Aura EX with Ohio registration and missing its front bumper with a crack in the front windshield. The victim’s 21-year-old girlfriend stated her birth certificate and Social Security number along with her two-year-old daughter’s birth certificate were in the vehicle. The report lists a 25-year-old New Vienna male as a suspect.

• At 10:18 a.m on Dec. 15, police were called to the 500 block of North Spring Street on a burglary call. According to the report, a 49-year-old male reported that several items were stolen from his home. The items stolen included a briefcase, a birth certificate, a Social Security card, ammunition and a firearm, and a knife.

• Police were called to a business in the 700 block of South South Street at 11:59 a.m. on Dec. 15 on a fraud report. According to the report an employee at the business took a counterfeit $20 bill sometime the night before. The bill was not confirmed counterfeit until that morning. Police responded again to the business at 7:38 p.m. where a 45-year-old male gave fake money. The male apparently gave fake currency on a previous date according to a 34-year-old female. She didn’t catch him the first time, on the second time he handed her two $20 bills and spotted one was fake. The suspect advised that a friend in his vehicle gave him the fake money.

• At 10:17 p.m. on Dec. 15 police received were advised by a 67-year-old Sabina male that his credit card was attempted to be used fraudulently at an unknown location. The caller advised that the credit card company called him about the activity and the card was declined. The called said the company didn’t say where the attempt was made but that his last use of it was at a gas station at the 2400 block of Rombach Avenue. The information was passed on in case they have “skimmers” at the pump. No other reports indicate this.

• At 3:22 p.m. on Dec. 17 police received a call about a domestic assault at the 600 block of Bernice Street. According to the report, a 22-year-old male caller told authorities that his ex and mother of his children, a 22-year-old Wilmington female, arrived at his residence demanding the children’s Social Security cards. The male stated her parents have them and the cards and that he wanted to claim them on his taxes which she also wanted to do. He told her that he didn’t have them and according to the report she reached into his car, pulled out the gear shift and threw it on the roof of the house. According to him, she also threw a brick at a window which caused no damage. Due to a protection order she had against him, he could not make contact with her. A 26-year-old female who claimed to be renting the property asked what she could do to keep the suspect away, police advised a no trespassing sign and if she shows up she could be charged.

• Police responded to the 700 block of South South Street at 10:54 p.m on Dec. 18 on the call of a hit/skip accident. The record indicates that there was an alleged injury involved and there were four vehicles involved. The accident is still under investigation.

Wilmington police also recently arrested or charged the following people:

• Michael Moubray, 27, of Wilmington, was arrested on one count of alleged aggravated menace, one count of alleged domestic violence, two counts of allegedly improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle, and one count of alleged illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• William Warren, 36, of Cincinnati, was arrested for allegedly driving without consent.

• David Gustin, 28, of Blanchester, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

• Marc Burch, 25, of New Vienna, was arrested for allegedly trespassing.

• Julie Bowermaster, 50, of Wilmington, was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_WPD-Badge-6.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574