Professional surveyor on the horizon for Sabina’s Trahera Lane

SABINA — If the village government were to accept Trahera Lane for public use and maintenance, will the property lines change for adjacent private landowners?

That question is what one Trahera Lane resident — former village councilman Billy Ray Anders — said the issue boils down to.

Answers to that question apparently are on the way because an original developer of the residential street is willing to pay so that professional surveying can be done of the adjacent parcels.

So, the next step to be taken on the Trahera Lane issue is expected to be surveying. Afterward, it’s anticipated to be possible to map out exactly where the public rights-of-way would go if the street becomes a public one.

Sabina Mayor Dean Hawk invited owners of property connected with Trahera Lane to Thursday’s meeting of village council.

As the discussion wound down, Sabina Law Director Melissa Upthegrove said the surveying is needed so that the adjoining residents “can make educated decisions in regard to their individual properties.”

Jody S. Rolfe, who with her late husband Richard D. Rolfe developed the area, said Thursday she will bear the costs of the professional surveying.

One change that’s expected to occur to Trahera Lane if it does become a “dedicated” village street is the installation of street lights, said Sabina Village Councilman Bill Lewis. Further, if dedicated, the roadway would gain “all the rights and privileges of any other street in Sabina,” he added.

Village employees already plow snow on Trahera Lane.

In a 4-2 vote Thursday, village council held a first reading of legislation that spells out a procedure to convert a private roadway into a dedicated street. The two council members who opposed the measure — Lewis and Councilwoman Peggy Sloan — said they’re concerned Trahera Lane residents would perceive the measure as complicating things.

Supporters of the measure, on the other hand, said the village presently has no written procedure in place for switching a road from private to public; said that the legislation reflects the Ohio Revised Code; and said it can be viewed as providing useful guidance to residents who seek to change the status of certain segments of their land in order for that particular segment, if necessary, being used for public purposes.

In other matters, Hawk reported that after a recent snowfall he received a call from a woman who lives on Washington Street wanting to thank whoever had shoveled the snow from her sidewalk.

“You know, we have good Samaritans all over this town who mow and shovel and plow to help their neighbors who may need a little help,” said Hawk. “I am so thankful that we live in a village with neighbors who not only know each other, but are willing to help each other. We can have faith in people like that.

“That is why I believe that as this economy gets better, I can hope, and plan, for us to build more houses and start more businesses. Because this town has great potential. Sabina may not look like it did before, but I believe it will be great again,” the mayor said.

In other items Thursday from council chambers:

• Councilwoman Sloan said the SRWW Joint Fire District and EMS, located in Sabina, is still trying to fill a paid, part-time position. A recent fire on Sherman Street was a lot of work for the four responding firefighters, said Village Administrator Rob Dean. The mayor complimented the way the SRWW firefighters handled the Sherman Street blaze.

• Dean reminded residents they can drop off their live Christmas trees, following the holiday, at an orange fenced-in area at the village park by the water tower. The drop-off is free of charge.

• The mayor opened the meeting by taking note of the Thursday morning death of Barth Littleton, a longtime funeral director at Littleton Funeral Home in Sabina.

Billy Ray Anders, in the left foreground at the microphone, addresses Sabina Village Council members concerning the possibility of the status of Trahera Lane changing from a private roadway to a dedicated village street. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_anders_p_f.jpg Billy Ray Anders, in the left foreground at the microphone, addresses Sabina Village Council members concerning the possibility of the status of Trahera Lane changing from a private roadway to a dedicated village street. From left, Sabina Assistant Fiscal Officer Stephanie Stewart takes notes to be used for the minutes of the council meeting, while Sabina Law Director Melissa Upthegrove tells the audience that professional surveying is needed in the Trahera Lane issue in town. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_law_director_p_f.jpg From left, Sabina Assistant Fiscal Officer Stephanie Stewart takes notes to be used for the minutes of the council meeting, while Sabina Law Director Melissa Upthegrove tells the audience that professional surveying is needed in the Trahera Lane issue in town.

