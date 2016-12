Quinten signs for ‘army’

Wilmington’s own Quinten Rollins (second from left), along with Green Bay Packers’ teammates Damarious Randall, Micah Hyde, Davante Adams and Jared Cook signed autographs Wednesday night at Lambeau Field to benefit The Salvation Army. The Packers host division rival Minnesota at noon Saturday.

