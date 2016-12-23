Clinton Co. eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently:

• 73 Grill, 3669 SR 380, Wilmington, Dec. 5. Food handler hair was not restrained. Food handlers shall restrain hair with hats, visors, hair nets or similar ways to prevent contamination.

Critical: Cooked bacon 78°F (pan on stovetop). Hot TCS foods shall be maintained under temperature or time controls to prevent bacteria growth that can cause illness. PIC moved to refrigeration, Corrected. Cole slaw cups found dated 11/19 and 11/25. Onion dated 11/20, 11/27. Packages of deli meats had only freeze dates of 11/13 or 10/14. All TCS RTE foods held for 24 hours of more must be marked with date to indicate day food shall be consumer, sold or discarded. Maximum hold time 7 days. Please add thaw date to food items to reflect current time in refrigeration. All marking methods should be uniform in how product is marked. Discarded. Corrected.

Soda bag in box on floor. Food shall be stored 6 inches above floor to protect from contamination. Ice bucket is cracked/damaged. Pizza make line cooler has water accumulation at bottom of cooler. Hoshizaka freezer has heavy ice deposits in unit. Equipment shall be maintained in good repair. Ice bucket, pizza make line cooler, slicer, flour/sugar bins/storage, can opener equipment handles, etc. has food residues and/or debris accumulation. Containers used to sauce wings and pizza cutter are cleaned at end of day. Food equipment shall be maintained clean. Equipment must be cleaned after use or in continuous use must be cleaned every 4 hours. Storage racks bottom shelf is approximately 3 inches above floor (near 3-sink). Bottom shelf on storage racks must be 6 inches above floor to allow easy cleaning under units and protect storage items. Light ceiling fixtures nonworking or missing bulbs in food prep space above continental cooler, pizza oven, pizza make line, entry. Facility lighting shall be maintained in good repair. Grease/food debris under fryers. Grease/dust on vent/hood equipment. General cleaning needed to remove food residues/debris accumulations on handles, door seals, walls, window ledges., floor/wall junctures, etc. Facility shall be maintained clean. Wet mops found in closet dripping onto floor/walls. Walls appear damaged. Wet mops must hand to properly air dry to prevent soiling/damage.

Follow-up: Dec. 19.

• Generations Pizza, 100 Lowes Drive, Wilmington, Dec. 7. Verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness unavailable. PIC must perform duties outlined in food code. Recommend sign-off sheet.

Critical: Cheesesteak 45°F, peppers 44°F, cooler next to pizza oven), lasagna 52°F, sour cream 50°F (2nd make line), meatball 47°F, mushroom sauce 50°F, chili °F, air temperature thermometer 45°F. Cold TCS foods shall be maintained 41°F or less to prevent pathogen growth. PIC to discard product and contact maintenance for repair. Fruit filling/topping missing date mark label. RTE TCS foods held for 24 hours or more must be marked with date to indicate day food shall be consumed, sold or discarded. Food out of original packaging shall be labeled with common name label to identify contents.

Scoop found in parmesan cheese. Handle of scoops must be stored above lid and TCS product to protect from contamination. Sanitizer test strips unavailable Sanitizer test strips to measure sanitizer solutions must be available. Equipment and utensils sent through warewash machine were not sanitized. Sanitizer concentration 0 ppm. Bucket connected to machine is empty. Equipment and utensils (food contact surfaces) must be properly washed, rinsed and sanitized. Observed black residues and rust in icemaking machine. Stickers observed on clean and in-use containers. Food debris (Cheese) observed on slicer. Black accumulations observed at edge of soda fountain machine. Food equipment shall be maintained clean. Rust observed in icemaking machine. Corrosion-resistant screws must be used. Cooler equipment near pizza oven (2) is not maintaining TCS foods at safe temperatures. Freezer handle broken, next to pizza make line. Food equipment shall be maintained in good repair. Broom ends found touching pizza boxes. Pizza boxes stored on floor. Food supplies shall be maintained separate from sources of contamination and 6 inches above floor.

Critical: Air gap not visible at Pepsi line drain. Air gap shall be visible to protect soda fountain from sewer back-up (duct tape is not a durable repair).

Back exit door of kitchen does not close tightly or seal. Exterior openings shall seal to prevent entry of pests. Light bulbs in doors of walk-in cooler nonworking. Floor tile and/or cove trim missing/damaged at warewash area, near drain for Pepsi lines, pizza cut table area and women’s restroom. Floor trim missing between tile and carpet missing in dining space. Facility shall be maintained in good repair.

Critical: Spray bottles with yellow cleaner not labeled. Chemicals in working containers shall be labeled to identify contents and prevent misuse. Corrected.

• El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 1426 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 7. Standard/Follow-up. Violations corrected: 2.4, 5.1. Door of walk-in cooler does not seal when closed. Cold air can be felt when door is closed. Counter at liquor bottle storage is damaged. Aluminum foil was put over shelf. Facility shall be maintained in good repair. Seal for walk-in cooler was ordered 12/6. Receipt provided.

• Buffalo Wild Wings, 1143 Fairway Drive, Wilmington, Nov. 29. Follow-up. Violations 2.4, 4.4 and 6.4 were corrected. Critical: There was a container of celery sticks that was labeled and dated for cheese. There was a container of individual bags of cheese that had two different labels (one on each end) with two different dates? All RTE foods removed from the original packaging must be properly labeled and properly dated. (2nd Notice.)

The bottom shield on the “True” reach-in freezer by the grill was missing. All equipment must be maintained in good working order. (2nd Notice.) The nozzles on the 3-compartment sink had a brown build-up on them. All equipment must be maintained in good working order and free from dirt/debris. (2nd Notice.) Note: Test strips for sanitizer shall be kept at both 3-compartment sinks and the automatic dish machine/warewash machine.

• Wilmington Middle School, 275 Thorne Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 29. There is an accumulation of ice on the condenser line of the walk-in freezer. All equipment shall be maintained in good working order.

• Wilmington High School, 300 Richardson Place, Wilmington, Nov. 29. The walk-in freezer has ice accumulation on the condenser. There was an accumulation along the side door. The window had condensation dripping from it. All equipment shall be maintained in good working order.

• Village Pizza, 246 Howard St., Sabina, Nov. 30. Critical: Sliced meats, cheeses, sauces missing date labels. RTE TCS foods held for 24 hours or more must be marked with date to indicate day shall be consumed, sold or discarded; maximum hold time seven days.

Walk-in cooler ceiling has water dripping. Facility/equipment must be maintained in good repair. Relocate/protect food. Stickers and residues observed on lids of containers in make line prep cooler. Food equipment shall be maintained clean. Equipment handles shall be easy to clean. Cloth towel attached to pizza oven handle. Recommend different material you can wash, rinse, sanitize. Pizza boxes (packaged) on floor.

