Memorial Squad bus needs boost

WILMINGTON — Since 1919 Wilmington Veterans Post 49 has been serving veterans and the local community. Currently the 35+ volunteer members of the Wilmington Veterans Post 49 Memorial Squad gladly responds to all requests to perform “military honors” for any deceased veteran anywhere in Clinton County, present the national colors, lead area parades and other community functions.

The ability of the Post 49 Memorial Squad to be wherever they are needed is made possible by utilizing a small bus. The current bus used by the squad has reached that point where it must be replaced.

In November the Post 49 membership voted to begin a fundraising campaign to obtain the necessary funds for a new bus, without withdrawing any of the funds in the Post’s Charity Account, which is used to assist community non-profits and other eligible community projects.

The Memorial Squad has never charged and never will charge for any of its services and this is the first time they have requested the community’s assistance.

The fundraising campaign for the new Memorial Squad bus is going well and the members of the Squad are grateful for the county’s generous contributions so far; however, there is still quite a way to go, especially if the bus is going to be in service by the goal of Memorial Day 2017.

To date over $22,000 of the required $60,000 has been received. There is a raffle going on, a dinner coming up and other fundraising efforts either in progress or in the planning stages.

To find out about any of these events contact the Post at (937) 382-2219 or speak with any member of the squad.

To make your tax-deductible donation, a check made out to the “Bus Campaign” can be mailed to Wilmington Veterans Post 49, 140 E. Locust Street, Wilmington, OH 45177, Attn: Mike Sutton; or deposited directly to the “Bus Campaign” account at any local Peoples Bank.

Courtesy photo