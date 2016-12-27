CLINTON COUNTY COMMON PLEASJOHN W. ‘TIM’ RUDDUCK, JUDGE

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28 — 9 a.m., State of Ohio v. Josef Christopher Drigotas, sentencing; 9 a.m., State of Ohio v. Josef C. Drigotas (separate case from immediate prior listing), motion to revoke community controls; 9:30 a.m., State of Ohio v. Austin J. Buckalew, motion to revoke community controls; and 10:30 a.m., State of Ohio v. Katelynn M. Campbell, motion to extend community controls.

10:45 a.m., State of Ohio v. Tyanna C. Campbell, motion to extend community controls; 10:45 a.m., State of Ohio v. Tyanna C. Campbell (separate case from immediate prior listing), motion to extend community controls; 10:45 a.m., State of Ohio v. Tyanna C. Campbell (separate case from immediate two prior listings), motion to extend community controls; 11 a.m., State of Ohio v. Scott Coates, motion to suppress; 11 a.m., State of Ohio v. Scott Coates (separate case from immediate prior listing), motion to suppress; 11 a.m., State of Ohio v. Scott Coates (separate case from immediate two prior listings), final pretrial; and 11 a.m., State of Ohio v. Scott Coates (separate case from immediate three prior listings), final pretrial.

Noon, swearing-in ceremony of certain public officials, oaths of office administered by the judge.