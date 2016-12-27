Give Where You Live: CCF, Murphy Theatre gearing up now for ‘18 centennial

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Foundation’s Give Where You Live promotion is helping the Murphy Theatre with funding for its history book project.

In 2018, the Murphy Theatre Board of Directors will host the centennial celebration of the distinguished Murphy Theatre. Until now, its recorded history has been focused on its construction years between 1916 and 1918. The foundation for generations of memories were built in this monument on Main Street and many Clinton County citizens still recall grand events that have taken place here.

To perpetuate these memories and stories of the people, and to compile hundreds of bits of information concerning its rich past into a written and pictorial history, seems an appropriate and timely effort in lieu of its upcoming anniversary.

The purpose of creating this history is to preserve facts, photographs and personal memoirs that are deserving of publication for our community history. All proceeds from the book sales will go to the Murphy Theatre preservation. All the research, photographs and writings are donated.

The historic Murphy Theatre has been the centerpiece of downtown Wilmington for the last century. For all these years, it has remained the center of entertainment for our town, our county, and a large part of southwestern Ohio.

It stands as one of three downtown historic buildings that has retained its original business within its walls and has kept the same name on its façade for almost 100 years. It can boast of having more people pass through its doors than any other business in the downtown area.

The history it holds includes the rise of the motion picture industry, the evolvement of live entertainment, and the stories of the men and women who were its caretakers. It is also a testimonial to its founder, Charles Webb Murphy, who grew up in this community and touched the world around him, but left his legacy in this monument on Main Street.

In 1918, it was a grand entertainment palace located in a small rural village. Today, after a hundred years, it still offers entertainment for the area and remains authentic to its architecture and its interior artistry. The stories of the stars, the movies, and the talents who have graced its stage reflect the growth and challenges of its community as well as those of the world.

Visit www.Clintoncountyohiofoundation.org and make an online gift of a donation; if you have any questions, please contact Leslie Keller-Biehl at [email protected] or at the box office at 937-382-3643.

The Murphy Theatre was packed for The Hoppy Show in 1954. Do you remember what The Hoppy Show was and have any stories about it? If so, email us at [email protected] or call us at 913-382-2574. Also, do you recognize anyone in the photo? Ushers stand at the ready in this undated photo taken at the Murphy Theatre. The singing von Trapp family performed at the Murphy Theatre; they are shown with former Ohio First Lady Frances Strickland.

CCF, Murphy Theatre gearing up now for ‘18 centennial