Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly proven guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently received the following reports:

• At 11:33 a.m. on Dec. 9, a Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the 3400 block of Clarksville Road in Clarksville in reference to a female subject having a seizure. According to the report, upon arrival, EMS members advised that there was a possible overdose on the scene.

• At 4:05 a.m. on Dec. 13, a deputy stopped a truck that allegedly had fictitious plates near the 1-99 block of Josephine Street in Wilmington. According to the report, after obtaining written consent from the driver, the deputy discovered a small bag containing a substance on a male passenger who advised it was meth. The substance was sent to the crime lab and is pending lab results. The passenger was cited for drug paraphernalia due to a container with marijuana residue being located on his person.

• At 3:16 a.m. on Dec. 14, deputies were attempting a warrant service on a female subject. According to the report, the subject hid inside of a camper located at a campground at the 4800 block of State Route 350 West in Clarksville. The deputies went inside the camper, after obtaining written consent from the homeowner, where drug abuse items were located. Another female subject approached the scene and drug abuse equipment was located on her as well. Both subjects were released and are pending charges at this time. The wanted female was apprehended.

• At 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 13, a 55-year-old male from Pleasant Plain reported that his stolen tools were being pawned in Wilmington.

• At 2:24 a.m. on Dec. 21, a deputy stopped a vehicle for a left-of-center violation. The deputy made contact with the male driver and obtained consent to search the vehicle. According to the report, a box containing two bags, one with residue and one with a substance the driver later admitted was meth. The items were taken as evidence and sent to the lab for testing.

• At 1:02 p.m. on Dec. 14, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of South Broadway Street in Midland in regards to a male subject being disorderly inside the residence. According to the report, while en route the dispatch advised that the subject left on foot wearing a yellow jacket. The caller also advised the subject hit the caller’s husband two or three times.

• At 8:21 p.m. on Dec. 22, a deputy spoke with a Sabina female at the Sheriff’s Office in reference to pictures on a cell phone. The report indicates an incident may have taken place between Dec. 9 and Dec. 22 and a 9-year-old female from Wilmington was a victim. The report lists this as a disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Sheriff’s deputies recently arrested or charged the following people:

• Ernest Booher, Jr., 51, of Blanchester was arrested for alleged domestic violence. According to the report, a deputy responded to the 1000 block of Shull Road in Blanchester at 7:02 p.m. on Dec. 11 for a report of domestic violence. Upon arrival, the deputy met with a 46-year-old female subject who had facial injuries, according to the report. She stated that they were caused by Booher, her live-in partner. The victim wished to pursue charges and Booher was arrested.

• Lisa Halmi, 50, of Blanchester was arrested for alleged domestic violence. According to the report, a deputy responded to the 2000 block of Shawnee Trace Road at 3:23 a.m. on Dec. 12 in reference to a domestic dispute where it was discovered that Halmi had allegeldy caused minor injuries to a 51-year-old male listed as her boyfriend. She was then arrested and charged with domestic violence.

• David Supel, 30, of Martinsville, was arrested for alleged domestic violence. According to the report, at 12:02 a.m. on Dec. 23 a deputy responded to the 1700 block of Rapid Ford Road in Martinsville in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, Supel was arrested on two counts of alleged domestic violence against household members.

• Gregory Graber, 54, of Kenton, was arrested for allegedly being a fugitive from justice. According to the report, a deputy stopped a vehicle for having one operating headlight. The deputy found that Graber, who was a passenger, allegedly had an active warrant out of Indiana.

• Dylon Perdue, 20 of Wilmington, was arrested for allegedly being a fugitive from justice. According to the report, at 7:52 a.m. on Dec. 22, a deputy responded to a one-vehicle accident where the vehicle ran into a telephone pole. The driver, Perdue, allegedly had a warrant out of Texas with full extradition.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

