Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently:

• Wendy’s, 1255 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 2. Critical: Observed employee take delivered package to office with gloves on and tried to continue on with food prep. Observed employee (cashier) go into prep line and add cheese to salad. hands were not washed prior. Food handlers when changing tasks or when chance of contamination must wash hands before putting on gloves and performing food tasks. PIC addressed employees to wash hands/changed cheese utensil. Marking on tempered cheese was missing. Cheese slices following a time holding policy must follow approved procedures/variance. Unmarked product must be discarded. Bacon 117°F (warming unit). Bacon was not marked with time. Wendy’s has a 6-hour hold time on bacon. Hot TCS foods needing time as public health control must be properly marked and discarded per Ohio Food Code. Hot TCS foods must be held 135°F or above or time held for public health control approved written procedures.

Thermometer case (holding box) had food residue accumulations. Food equipment shall be maintained clean. Handwashing sign missing in men’s restroom. Handwashing signs shall be posted at hand sinks to notify food handlers to wash hands. Dirt, debris, food etc. observed in mop sink. Facility sinks shall be maintained clean. Floor tiles damaged and floor grout missing in kitchen (make line/fryer, prep sink, 3-sink, etc. areas). Floor has standing water and food debris accumulations. Light bulb nonworking in walk-in freezer. Facility shall be maintained in good repair. (Repeat violation.)

• McDonald’s, 201 W. Main St., Blanchester, Dec. 6. Complaint/follow-up. Received complaint that person ate McDouble, thought ketchup tasted funny then became ill with vomiting and diarrhea. Reviewed ingredients with manager. Checked dates/time hold sticker on products. Discussed procedure on how product prepared and how much/often product is replaced/replenished. Hamburgers at 167°F in holding drawer. Employees wearing gloves while preparing sandwiches. Discussed how long products are held and how often new burgers are cooked (every 15 minutes).

Sanitizer solution/concentration in 3-compartment sink has been corrected. Thank you! Caulking and area around 3-compartment sink has been checked and corrected. Thank you! The condenser line in the walk-in freezer still has accumulation of ice built up on it. PIC stated they ordered part but had not fixed problem. All equipment must be maintained in good working order.

Cleanliness of the facility has improved, but there is still food, grease and debris on floor throughout the facility. All parts of the facility including floors, walls and ceilings must be maintained clean and free from dirt/debris build-up.

• Spanky’s/Blanchester Theatre, 115 E. Main St., Blanchester, Dec. 2. Violations corrected: 3.4. 4.5 and 6.4. Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea accidents unavailable. Verification demonstrating employees knowledgeable with illness reporting unavailable. Discussed requirements with general manager. Met and discussed requirements of FSO with general manager. Remember each space should operate on own with shared mop sink, restrooms and dumpster.

• UDF, Main Street, Blanchester, Dec. 6. No procedure for cleaning up vomiting/diarrhea. No sign-off for employees to report illness. All RFE’s must have procedure posted for cleaning up vomiting/diarrhea. All RFE’s must have sign-off sheet to ensure employees know when to report illness. (Left handout.)

• Speedway, 900 S. South St., Wilmington, Dec. 14. the front of the slushie machine has a black mold growth under clear cover plate. All food and non-contact surfaces must be maintained clean and free from growth. The pop nozzles had black growth residue on them. All areas of the food service establishment must be maintained clean and free from dirt/mold. All areas of establishment must be smooth and easily cleanable. There was syrup spilled on floor under syrup boxes. There was broken cuter front under iced coffee machine. Floor was dirty in front of 2-door reach-in freezer in prep area.

• East Clinton Middle School, 174 Larrick Road, Sabina, Nov. 30. Using 3-compartment sink for all dishes. Everything looks good!

• East Clinton High School, 174 Larrick Road, Sabina, Nov. 30. The warewash machine dials are not moving once machine is in use. Employees are unable to check temperatures of wash and rinse cycles. All equipment shall be maintained in good working order. (When using low temp. with sanitizer the wash temperature must be 120°F.) There is some brownish/black residue on the inside of the ice machine. All equipment shall be maintained clean and free from dirt/debris.

• Duchess Shoppe, 2495 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 1. Walk-in freezer had large accumulation of ice on shelving unit and electrical plug-in. All equipment must be maintained in good working order. The drain line from the soda fountains is not properly air gapped. (There are cups used on drain to keep hoses down in pipe.) All plumbing must be properly air gapped to avoid any contamination from back-up in the pipes.

• Sabina Elementary School, 246 W. Washington St., Sabina, Dec. 1. Everything looks good! Thank you!

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 14. Cove molding missing by the emergency door exit. All parts of the facility must be maintained in good working order. All floors, walls and ceilings must be smooth and easily cleanable.

• Eagles Lodge, 141 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington, Dec. 15. Standard/complaint. Complaint about serving ham from Christmas party on Saturday, 12/10/16 to customers during the week for lunch. Facility purchased several large packages of ham for party. Any food that was heated was given away to members. Any hams that were not heated were left in package and either frozen of refrigerated. Talked with PIC about using opened packages with 7 days or freezing product not used/needed. No violations at this time. Thank you.

• Mediterranean Restaurant, 53 E. Main St., Dec. 15. Follow-up. Corrected violations 3.2, 6.4. There was a large towel on the floor in front of the dishwasher. All facilities must be maintained in good working order and free from all tripping hazards. (Towels in facility are for wiping purposes and must be stored in sanitizer when not in use.)

