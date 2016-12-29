Marking commissioner’s retirement

At a retirement celebration Thursday for Clinton County Commissioner Mike Curry, right foreground, the honored guest displays a gift from Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed — a quilt bearing names of people Curry worked with in the commissioners office. Curry is retiring after 16 years as a county commissioner. He was presented several commendations from government officials at the federal, local and state levels, including a video from Ohio Speaker of the House Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) who referred to Curry’s “integrity, humility and work ethic.” Among other things he will be noted for, Curry played an instrumental role in the State Route 73 bypass project. From left in the background are Clinton County Commissioner Patrick Haley and Steed.

