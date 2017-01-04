WPD: Stolen cars, counterfeit money recovered

WILMINGTON — Our Christmas week was a little slower than last year’s Christmas week. We handled 242 calls for service with 22 arrests — disorderly/assaultive type behavior was the highest type of call volume for the week. Welfare checks would be the second leading type of call for the week as family members who can’t reach their loved ones ask us to check on them.

Some of our more notable calls include recovering $10,000 in counterfeit money. This matter is still being investigated.

We arrested Ralph Cox, 25, of Cambridge, Indiana after officers received a call of a person who broke out a car window. When officers arrived the suspect had already left in his vehicle. Shortly after officers were on scene, Cox allegedly returned driving at the officers at a high rate of speed and as the officers took a defensive position, Cox swerved his truck and struck a tree and took off on foot. He was arrested after a short foot pursuit. He sits in the county jail on multiple charges.

We handled three stolen car reports this past week.

• One was recovered within minutes and the owner of the car knew of the people and declined to prosecute.

• The second was a stolen recovery from Milford where an arrest was made on John Murphy, 29, of Milford.

• The third car was reported stolen and found wrecked minutes after it was reported stolen.

Our arrests for the week include: Chris Miller, 29, of Wilmington for alleged drug paraphernalia, as well as for alleged theft (second contact within the week); James Stoops, 23, of Wilmington for allegedly driving while impaired; Jon Smith, 18, of Wilmington for alleged assault; Megan Phillips, 24, of Seaman, Ohio was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired; and Josh Walls, 22, of Wilmington for alleged domestic violence.

Duane Weyand is Wilmington’s Chief of Police.

