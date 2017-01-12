CCF plans lunch and learn in Blan

A luncheon for Clinton County’s legal, insurance and financial professionals is planned for noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Peoples Bank in Blanchester. The lunch and learn event is hosted by the Clinton County Foundation for the benefit of networking and developing resources within our community.

Clinton County Regional Planning Director Taylor Stuckert will discuss the county’s Land Bank and recent grant opportunity.

Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt will share activities of the community’s Citizens for Justice fund that was anonymously established for the purpose of supporting Blanchester’s police department.

The Clinton County Foundation board is planning quarterly gatherings for the group with the concentration on education and peer sharing The Foundation hopes to enlighten community advisors to the valuable work of charities in Clinton County.

All legal, insurance and financial professionals are invited.