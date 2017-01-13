Clinton County marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — The following is a marriage license report from the Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people applied for and received a marriage license in December:

• Ronald Joseph Cooper, 34, a caulker, and Tiffany Nicole Weaver, 33, a chiropractic assistant, both of Blanchester.

• Lonnie Edwin Durham, 47, a field service technician, and Tosha Louise Crone, 33, a social worker, both of Blanchester.

• Joshua Alden Rice, 32, who works in manufacturing, and Erika Michelle Moreton, 29, a delivery driver, both of Wilmington.

• Robert Maynard Storer, 55, who works in food service, and Phyllis René West, 50, stay-at-home, both of Wilmington.

• Douglas Allen Smith Jr., 38, who works in maintenance, and Jessica Elizabeth Pitzer, 30, a nursing assistant, both of Wilmington.

• Brian Scott Edgington, 22, who works in construction, of Lynchburg, and Julie Nicole Hurst, 22, a respiratory therapist, of Blanchester.

• Jacob Ryan Honeycutt, 26, a loan processor, and Jennifer Megan Buckley, 35, who works as a registered nurse (RN), both of Wilmington.

• Mitchell Roy Gulley, 53, a motorcycle mechanic, of Sabina, and Christal Dale Stephens, 47, a cashier, of Leesburg.

• Erick Paul Gohlke, 38, a truck driver, and Jenay Nichole Zantene, 36, a licensed massage therapist, both of Sabina.

• Evan William Penn, 30, a registered nurse, and Sunida Chinnawong, 32, a student, both of Wilmington.

• Shawnte Denise Shepherd, 22, an operator, of Wilmington, and Jessica Hollie Ann Pennington, 20, unemployed, of South Point, Ohio.

• Adam Howard Carey, 32, a carpenter, and Melanie Ann Boone, 30, a lab technician, both of New Vienna.

• Scott Douglas Kelley, 33, a project engineer, and Stacey Renae Reinsmith, 27, an emergency medical technician (EMT), both of Wilmington.

• Connor Franklin Albin, 18, a custodial worker, and Megan Rose McKinney, 19, a custodial worker, both of Wilmington.

• Marcus Jay Evans, 20, a delivery driver, and Whitney Nicole Neeley, 18, a drive-through attendant, both of Sabina.

• Walter Larry Malott II, 54, an automotive technician, and April Dawn Sexton, 42, a court administrative assistant, both of Blanchester.

• Justin Michael Mullins, 30, who works in auto parts sales, and Laura Athena Diana Lance, 24, a bill collector, both of Blanchester.

• Noah John Thomas Evans, 19, who works in retail, and Hannah Nichole Tumbleson, 18, unemployed, both of Wilmington.

• Bradley Phillip Cochran, 27, a self-employed worker, and Danielle Victoria Lump, 24, unemployed, both of Martinsville.

• Sean Richard VanWinkle, 33, a claims representative, and Angela Rena Madden, 34, a chemist, both of Wilmington.