Wilmington Police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly proven guilty in court. Incidents are presumed to be under investigation. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently received the following reports:

• A 38-year-old female called police at 2:12 p.m. on Jan. 2 and advised that someone broke into her storage locker at the 2900 block of Progress Way. According to the report, she believed someone cut the lock off her storage locker between Dec. 21 and Jan. 2 and stole her son’s guitar. The guitar was described as an electric guitar with a large Iron Maiden sticker on the back. Police inspected the scene, took photos, and checked pawn/swap shops.

• Police received a report of a hit-skip incident at 2:32 p.m. on Jan. 2. According to the report, a 29-year-old Jeffersonville female told authorities she was at a gas station on the 2800 block of Progress Way in Wilmington when a vehicle, described as a black full-sized quad cab Chevy 4×4 pulling an extended trailer, struck her vehicle. The Chevy continued on and failed to stop. The gas station had surveillance video of the vehicle but due to the angle, they could not observe the license plate. The female wanted to have the incident documented.

• At 9 p.m. on Jan. 2, a 52-year-old Wilmington male reported a breaking and entering. According to the report, several items were stolen from the male’s storage unit at the 2900 block of Progress Way. Among the items stolen included a dirt bike and a crossbow. The report lists two Sabina males as suspects, ages 31 and 39.

• Police responded to the 500 block of North Mulberry Street on a burglary report at 1:29 a.m. on Jan. 3. According to the report, a 23-year-old male resident reported that someone broke in a stole a pair of shoes and a Playstation 3.

• Police responded to the 1-99 block of Midway Drive in Wilmington on a theft report at 10:57 a.m. on Jan. 4. According to the report, a 67-year-old male told authorities that sometime over New Year’s someone stole a handgun of his. According to the victim, the gun was in his basement on a shelf and there was eight to 10 people over visiting his son. He said he didn’t know who could’ve stolen it. The weapon was described as a Taurus .357 with a two-inch barrel with an NRA logo on it.

• At 9:54 a.m. on Jan. 6, police met with a 72-year-old Wilmington male at the station who advised that received an email from a friend that said she was stuck in the Dominican Republic and needed $1,900 sent to her. The male advised that he didn’t send money and wanted the incident documented. He stated he was going to contact his friend and let her know that her email may have been hacked.

• At 8:04 p.m. on Jan. 6, police responded to the 200 block of West Main Street for the report of neighbors menacing a subject with a karaoke machine. According to the report, the officers observed no loud noises coming from the residence. The female caller advised that the downstairs apartments have installed microphones in the floors to harass her. Police made contact with a 37-year-old female and advised her of the complaint.

• Police responded to Wilmington Nursing and Rehab at 8:56 a.m. on Jan. 8 and made a theft of medication report.

Wilmington police also recently arrested or charged the following people:

• James Stoops II, 23, of Wilmington, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

• John Murphy, 39, of Milford, was arrested on one count of alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of alleged domestic violence.

• Christopher Miller, 29, of Martinsville, was arrested for one count of alleged theft and one count of alleged illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Taylor Hamilton, 22, of Wilmington, was arrested for alleged theft probation violation.

• Orlando Pagan, 58, of Wilmington, was arrested on one count of alleged aggravated menacing, one count of alleged aggravated burglary, and one count of alleged domestic violence.

• Kyle Wilson, 23, of Washington Court House, was arrested for alleged theft.

• Andrew Totten, 28, of Wilmington, was arrested for alleged illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of alleged possessing drug abuse instruments.

• Stephen Doan, 30, of Wilmington, was arrested for allegedly obstructing official business.

• Josh Houser, 32, of Wilmington, was arrested for allegedly driving under suspension.

• Matthew Beireis, 38, of Wilmington, was arrested on one count of alleged assault and one count of alleged aggravated menacing.

• Chasity Lane, 35, of Wilmington, was arrested for alleged theft.

• Michael Muto, Sr., 48, of Wilmington, was arrested for allegedly attempting to commit an offense.

• Brady Yaden, 19, of Wilmington, was arrested for two counts of alleged theft, one count of allegedly receiving stolen property, one count of allegedly driving under suspension-financial.

• Linwood Grace, Jr., 20, of Wilmington, was arrested on one count of allegedly obstructing official business, and one count of allegedly possessing marijuana.

• Ashton Morris, 19, of Wilmington, was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence.

• Daniel Shotts, 49, of Waynesville, was arrested for allegedly receiving stolen property.

• Harry Armstrong III, 26, of Washington Court House, was arrested for allegedly receiving stolen property.

• Matthew Fulton, 31, of Wilmington, was arrested for alleged theft.

• James Evans, 33, of Wilmington, was arrested for alleged theft.

• Jessica Pitzer, 30, of Wilmington, was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Douglas Smith, Jr., 38, of Wilmington, was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

