CLINTON COUNTY COMMON PLEASJOHN W. ‘TIM’ RUDDUCK, JUDGE

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 — 8:30 a.m., Teresa A. Coil v. Bureau of Workers Compensation, final pretrial; 9 a.m., State of Ohio v. Beverly D. Blackwell, motion for intervention in lieu; 9 a.m., State of Ohio v. Amber Lynn Nickell, pretrial; 9 a.m., State of Ohio v. Amber Lynn Nickell (separate case from immediate prior listing), pretrial; and 9 a.m., State of Ohio v. Amber Lynn Nickell (separate case from immediate two prior listings), pretrial.

9:30 a.m., Ginger Fulton v. Robert Fulton, record hearing; 9:30 a.m., State of Ohio v. Michael Z. Shaw, pretrial; 9:45 a.m., State of Ohio v. Jeremy S. Leforge, application to seal record; 9:45 a.m., State of Ohio v. Joshua C. Morton, pretrial; and 9:45 a.m., State of Ohio v. Heather Marie Tankersley, pretrial.

10 a.m., State of Ohio v. Leeann Williams, pretrial; 10:15 a.m., State of Ohio v. Jacob S. Lambert, final pretrial; 10:15 a.m., State of Ohio v. Eddie James Williams, pretrial; 10:30 a.m., State of Ohio v. Timothy John Estermyer Jr., pretrial; and 11 a.m., State of Ohio v. Nicholas D. Miller, final pretrial.

11 a.m., State of Ohio v. Kristina Mae Taylor, pretrial; 11:15 a.m., State of Ohio v. Sarah Marie Clark, pretrial; 11:30 a.m., State of Ohio v. Dorthy Ellen Briggs, pretrial; 11:45 a.m., State of Ohio v. Brittany Dunaway, pretrial; 11:45 a.m., State of Ohio v. Andrew Hill, pretrial; 11:45 a.m., State of Ohio v. Delilah R. Williams, motion to revoke community controls; 1:30 p.m., Stacy L. Calvin v. Michael J. Calvin, full hearing; and 2 p.m., Aundrea L. Malatt v. Travis A. Malatt, temporary orders hearing.