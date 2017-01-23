Pedestrian struck, killed near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro pedestrian was killed Thursday evening in a traffic accident that closed SR 247 just south of Hillsboro for an expended period of time while the accident was being investigated.

Dianne S. Lannigan, 53, was walking in the northbound lane of SR 247 near milepost 11 at 6:14 p.m. when she was struck and killed by a 2002 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Troy L. Elchert, 49, of Hillsboro, who was traveling northeast on SR 247, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Branden Jackman, Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District public information officer, said the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received calls of a possibly disoriented person walking down the center of SR 247 prior to the accident. Then just a few minutes later, while law enforcement was already on its way to investigate the reports, a call was received stating that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The state patrol said alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor for the pedestrian.

Jackman said Lannigan’s injuries were not survivable and that the Highland County coroner was summoned to the scene.

The state patrol said troopers were assisted at the scene by Paint Creek, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, Ohio Department of Transportation and the Highland County Coroner’s Office.

“Any witnesses who are willing to come forward and provide any information concerning this incident are encouraged to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post in Wilmington at 937-382-2551,” the state patrol said in a news release.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the state patrol.

