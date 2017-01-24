GOP Century Club meets

The Clinton County GOP Century Club dinner was held at the Spillway Lodge Monday night. “The food was excellent, with over 100 folks in attendance and a riveting keynote address,” said Clinton County GOP Chairman Tim Inwood of the event. Guest speaker was Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo, “who gave us a very powerful speech on unity, respect and working together.” Shown from left are Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, Mingo, Inwood, and President Pro Tempore of the Ohio Senate Bob Peterson.

