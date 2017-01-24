CMHS band members perform at Xavier

When the Xavier University Honor Band took the stage recently at Gallagher Hall, members of the Clinton-Massie High School Band program were among those musicians selected to perform. It was a celebration of music as top band members from Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana came together Jan. 14-15 to participate in the honor band performance led by Professor of Bands, Dr. Ben Chamberlain. Falcon musicians selected to perform in the Xavier University Honor Band included, from left, Mary Daugherty, Nicholas Bell, Colton New, and Connor Hendrickson. The Clinton-Massie High School Band program is under the direction of Mrs. Christin McClain. — Information provided by Diana Miller, who coordinates communications for several area schools.

