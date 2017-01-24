CM art students ‘meet’ Van Gogh

CLARKSVILLE — Seventh- and eighth-grade art students attending Clinton-Massie Middle School recently extended their study of Vincent Van Gogh by traveling to the Cincinnati Art Museum where they visited the Van Gogh: Into the Undergrowth exhibit.

Prior to visiting the exhibit, students studied Van Gogh’s landscapes — paying close attention to his use of texture, movement, and color — and participated in several discussions about the artist and his works in addition to watching a documentary and reviewing materials provided by the museum.

Students also recreated Van Gogh’s works using the medium of wet felting — the process of taking loose wool and layering pieces to create an image or pattern. In this process, the fibers are bound together by adding warm soapy water to the wool and then rubbed until the fibers create a solid piece of fabric.

Students then prepared a transcription of their selected paintings to deepen their understanding of how Van Gogh created his works.

According to the Cincinnati Art Museum, the Into the Undergrowth exhibition explores the significance of the forest interior, or sous-bois, to the art of Vincent van Gogh: Into the Undergrowth and traces the evolution of the artist’s style and techniques through the special collection of landscape paintings spanning his career.

Featuring more than 20 works on loan from American, Asian, and European collections, the Van Gogh: Into the Undergrowth exhibition allows visitors to compare Van Gogh’s treatment of the theme with examples by those who influenced and inspired him, including Théodore Rousseau, Paul Cézanne, Claude Monet and Paul Gauguin.

In addition to the Undergrowth exhibit, students also toured parts of the permanent collection where museum guides engaged students in discussions of various works and artists who influenced Van Gogh.

“The opportunity to participate in this unique exhibit, which included landscapes from all over the world, was an engaging and once-in-a-life time event for our students,” said art teacher Jessica Yankel.

The opportunity to tour the Cincinnati Art Museum and take in the Van Gogh: Into the Undergrowth exhibit was made possible by a grant awarded by The Big Yellow School Bus program which provides support for travel costs associated with arts-related school field trips.

Private and public schools and associations for home-schooled students may apply for grant monies for transportation costs associated with educational field trips to galleries, museums, festivals, exhibitions, and performances.

Clinton-Massie Middle School students participating in the tour of the Cincinnati Art Museum included seventh-graders Lauren Baker, Alaina Bayless, Samantha Bowman, Jacob Campbell, Abby Coy, Jacob Crisenbery, Braydon Green, Breckin Harner, Grant Moorman, Kassie Renner, Maggie Rinehart, Delaney Schneder, Travis Smith, Abbey Steed, Jocelyn Taylor, Carson VanHoose, and Holly Young.

Eighth-graders participating included Shane Baker, Madison Brausch, Regan Cole, Miranda Crawford, Mikayla Craycraft, Johanna Davidson, Jade Elsasser, Courtney Fisher, Abby George, Connor Harrison, Madison Highland, Sara Hodge, Kaleb Hughes, Isabel Majdoch, Aurora Mullis, Heather Muselin, Emma Muterspaw, Mackenzie Osborne, Elle Paul, Theresa Pitts, Cadi Reveal, Destiny Reynolds, Abby Schneider, Pearl Spurlock, Isabella Theetge, Nora Voisey, Aidan Wallace, Cienna Wallace, Amanda Wilson, and Luke Wonderly.

Students were chaperoned by Curt Bradshaw, Joe Hollon, Kristin Walker, Jessica Yankel, and Michael Yankel.

Information for this article was provided by Diana Miller, who coordinates communications for several area schools.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Ohio-Arts-Council-logo.jpg Eighth-grader Sara Hodge recreated Van Gogh’s 1889 “Olive Trees with Yellow Sky and Sun.” http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sara-Hodge.jpg Eighth-grader Sara Hodge recreated Van Gogh’s 1889 “Olive Trees with Yellow Sky and Sun.” Clinton-Massie Middle School students gather on the steps of the Cincinnati Art Museum to commemorate their Van Gogh experience. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_cmms-at-art-trip.jpg Clinton-Massie Middle School students gather on the steps of the Cincinnati Art Museum to commemorate their Van Gogh experience.

CMMS gets up close with Van Gogh