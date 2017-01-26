Meeting for parents of WMS eighth-graders

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Middle School will host an eighth-grade parent meeting to discuss high school curriculum requirements, course offerings, and scheduling for the 2017-2018 school year at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the high school auditeria.

High school guidance counselors Kelli Sanders and Tyler Williams will be on hand to discuss graduation requirements, offer high school insights, and answer parent questions as 8th grade students prepare for the transition from middle school to high school.

Registration materials will be available at the high school guidance office for those parents who are unable to attend.

— Information provided by Diana Miller, who coordinates communications for several area schools.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Graphic-Registration.jpg