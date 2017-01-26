CLINTON COUNTY COMMON PLEASJOHN W. ‘TIM’ RUDDUCK, JUDGE

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27 — 9 a.m., State of Ohio v. Stacy Jill Garrett, pretrial; 9 a.m., State of Ohio v. Andrew Jones, final pretrial; 9:30 a.m., State of Ohio v. Cynthia R. Delarosa, pretrial; 10 a.m., State of Ohio v. Sidney G. Clay, pretrial; 10:15 a.m., State of Ohio v. Dorothy Mann, pretrial; 10:30 a.m., State of Ohio v. Naomi J. Blair, pretrial; and 10:45 a.m., State of Ohio v. Stephen C. Weil, motion to revoke community controls.

11 a.m., State of Ohio v. Antwan R. Morris, pretrial; 11:15 a.m., State of Ohio v. Matthew J. Payton, pretrial; 11:15 a.m., State of Ohio v. Matthew F. Wilson, sentencing; 11:30 a.m., State of Ohio v. Rachael M. Russell, pretrial; and 1 p.m., State of Ohio v. Kyle D. Huston, pretrial.

1:30 p.m., Edward Myers v. Melissa Myers, final pretrial; 1:30 p.m., State of Ohio v. Nicole Allgeyer, final pretrial; 2 p.m., State of Ohio v. Matthew J. Hudnell, hearing on motions; 2 p.m., State of Ohio v. Matthew J. Hudnell (separate case from immediate prior listing), hearing on motions; 2 p.m., State of Ohio v. Matthew J. Hudnell (separate case from immediate two prior listings), hearing on motions; and 2 p.m., State of Ohio v. Matthew J. Hudnell (separate case from immediate three prior listings), motion to suppress / dismiss.