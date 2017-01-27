Community honors WNJ’s Huber, Huffenberger

The Wilmington News Journal honored two longtime members of the editorial team Friday with an open house as sports editor Mark Huber marked his 30th anniversary with the paper and reporter Gary Huffenberger his 20th anniversary. During the event, Mark (far left) and Gary (middle) were each presented with proclamations from Clinton County Commissioners, from left, Kerry Steed, Pat Haley and Brenda Woods. They were also presented with proclamations from the Ohio House of Representatives and Speaker Cliff Rosenberger.

