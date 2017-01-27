Fort Ancient sets lecture series

OREGONIA – Fort Ancient, a National Historic Landmark, plans a banner year with fascinating lectures featuring a series of very unique topics. The presentations are scheduled beginning in February, and introduce a host of interesting subjects.

Some presenters delve into speculation about alternative science, offering a look at thought-provoking ideas and perspectives on history, and touch on why theories that lie outside the mainstream can be so appealing.

The Lecture Series at Fort Ancient offers an excellent opportunity to educate guests about interesting topics from a heritage-based archaeological context and a respect for Native American cultural perspectives.

Feb. 4, Fort Ancient Lecture Series #1 – 10:30 a.m.-noon

Dr. David Anderson from Roanoke College will speak about Ancient Wisdom in the New Age: Exploring the Influences of Esoteric Spiritualism on Popular Understandings of Archaeology. Program is free to the public, but general admission applies to the museum.

March 4, Fort Ancient Lecture Series #2 — 10:30 a.m.-noon

Dr. Jeb Card from Miami University will speak about Ohio’s Strange Connection to the ‘Lost Continent of Mu’. Program is free to the public, but general admission applies to the museum.

April 1, Fort Ancient Lecture Series #3 – 10:30 a.m.-noon

Dr. Brad Lepper from the Ohio History Connection will speak about Lessons Learned from Lost Civilizations. Program is free to the public, but general admission applies to the musem.

Fort Ancient is located at 6123 St. Rt. 350, Oregonia. Fort Ancient winter hours are observed from December to March — Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: noon-5 p.m. Closed Monday-Friday, except by appointment. Regular Admission: $7 adults; $6 seniors (60+); $6 students (6-17), Children under 6 and members are free. Outdoor admission (no museum access): $8/carload, Members are always free!

Visit FortAncient.org for a complete list of programs and directions.