Wilmington Police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly proven guilty in court. Incidents are presumed to be under investigation. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently received the following reports:

• Police received a theft report at 1:39 p.m. on Jan. 16. The report indicates that a 48-year-old Wilmington male informed authorities that a Schwinn 18-speed maroon bicycle was stolen from an apartment at the 200 block of Prairie Avenue.

• At 2:32 p.m. on Jan. 16, police responded to a domestic violence call at the 800 block of Fife Avenue after a 50-year-old male alleged that his ex-wife, a 49-year-old Wilmington female, tased him and threw a knife at him. Police issued a disorderly conduct citation to the female while the incident was being investigated.

• At 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 17, police received a call from a representative from an organization called Sheepdogbloodhound.org, dedicated to protecting juveniles on various chat rooms and websites from predators. According to the report, the caller said he had been watching a particular juvenile on a site called “live.me” and was concerned with some of the users that had been contacting her. The caller advised that the users contacting the juvenile were known to be involved with child pornography and were currently being investigated. The caller estimated an address and police advised they would look into it.

Police made contact with the juvenile and her guardian. The police told them of the information they received. The juvenile told authorities she did have an account but had deleted it due to being contacted by people she described as acting weird and asking her to contact them. The officer advised the guardian the importance of supervising the juvenile’s internet usage to protect her from predators due to her young age. The officer also advised that the juvenile didn’t need to be on public sites, streaming videos. The officer contacted the caller and told him the info was right and thanked them.

• Officers responded to a report of an assault and robbery at a gas station on South South Street at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 18. The reports listed a 22-year-old Hillsboro female as the victim and $15 as stolen.

• At 9:52 a.m. on Jan. 19, police received a possible theft report. According to the report, a 41-year-old female suspect allegedly stole $44,603 from a 69-year-old Wilmington male.

• At 4:44 p.m. on Jan. 21, police responded to Clinton Memorial Hospital in response to a car being broken into. The report indicates that the suspect broke the front passenger vehicle belonging to a 37-year-old female. The lists a black purse, documents, $1,002 in cash, two credit/debit cards, medication, and two phone charges as stolen items.

• At 3:37 a.m. on Jan. 22, while transporting a female subject from a different incident to a hotel, the officer saw a male subject on East Main Street riding his bike in the middle of the road with no reflectors or lights. According to the report, the officer advised him to get out of the roadway unless he could provide the proper equipment needed, and he has to obey traffic laws and stay in his lane. The male subject advised, “Yes, sweetie.”

After dropping the female subject off, the officer saw the same male riding his bike in the middle of Rombach Avenue with still no reflectors or lights. The officer activated the overhead lights and he saw he went into the park. The male identified himself as a 36-year-old. According to the report, after speaking with the subject they believed he was under the influence and advised him to lock the bike and walk home or he’d get an O.V.I. The subject kept advising, “Baby, I ain’t drunk.” The report indicates he fell off his bike and couldn’t find his ID and lost all the cards out of his wallet.

Several minutes later the subject was inside a grocery store and was believed to be on drugs. Police made contact outside of a shop and he advised that he is “just a new founded rapper” and reportedly continued to rap and became erratic. The subject advised that the officer was following him “like a dog in heat.” The officer said they weren’t following him and that “it was just hard to miss him driving in the middle of the road.” Officers attempted to find a place for him to go to and he finally advised he would to a store in Blanchester and then his parent’s house. A Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy transported him.

• Police received a property damage report at 2:58 p.m. on Jan. 22. The report lists a front passenger side door/window as the damaged item. The victim is listed as a 67-year-old Wilmington male, and a 29-year-old Hillsboro male and a 20-year-old Wilmington male are listed as suspects.

• Police responded to a burglary call at the 100 block of Randolph Street at 8:07 p.m. on Jan. 22. The report lists a 26-year-old female resident and a 25-year-old Hamilton female as the victims. The report lists a DVD player, DVDs, DVD sets $65 cash, medication, a makeup bag, shampoo, a safe, dragon figurines, a laundry basket, a tan lock box, a suitcase, a purse, jewelry, a jewelry box, and a birth certificate as stolen items.

Wilmington police also recently arrested or charged the following people:

• John Baker, Jr., 53, of Wilmington, was arrested for alleged theft.

• Priscilla Strange, 21, of Manchester, was arrested for alleged theft.

• Isaac Frazier, 19, of Middletown, was arrested for alleged aggravated menace.

• Ian Baughn, 37, of Wilmington, was arrested for alleged theft.

• Marc Burch, 25, of New Vienna, was arrested for alleged trespassing.

• Samuel Willison, 22, of Wilmington, was arrested for one count of alleged theft, and one count of alleged falsification.

• John Fields, 31, of Wilmington, was arrested for alleged burglary.

• James Storer, Jr., 32, of Wilmington, was arrested for alleged possession of drug instruments.

• Robin Amburgy-Heard, 40, of Xenia, was arrested for alleged domestic violence.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

