Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly proven guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently received the following reports:

• At 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 19, a deputy was dispatched to a residence at the 4400 block of Second Creek Road in Blanchester in reference to a protection order violation. The deputy made contact with a 40-year-old female subject who advised she had been receiving text messages from the person she was protected against.

• A 3:08 a.m. on Jan. 20, a deputy stopped a Dodge Ram truck for suspicious activity in the area of Pratt Road and U.S. 68 South. According to the report, the two occupants in the vehicle appeared to be extremely nervous. The driver advised that they attempted to hide from the patrol car. After consent was given to search the vehicle, the deputy found narcotics.

• At 12:41 a.m. on Jan. 21 a deputy stopped a Chevy Cruze on State Route 730 at South Nelson Avenue in Wilmington for a crack windshield violation. According to the report, the deputy received written consent from the driver of the vehicle to search and, upon investigation, a marijuana pipe and a container with an unknown substance was located. According to the report, the driver indicated that it was meth. The substance was sent to the crime lab and the case is pending lab results.

• At 2:03 a.m. on Jan. 22, while conducting a business check at the 1300 block of Rombach Avenue in Wilmington, three males fled from the property towards Lowe’s Drive. According to the report, one male threw a glass bottle at the deputy. Another male was apprehended and discovered to be a juvenile. The juvenile will be facing charges. The other subjects have not been caught at this time.

• At 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Shull Road in Blanchester on a domestic violence call. According to the report, a 52-year-old male advised he was assaulted by his live-in girlfriend.

• Deputies responded to the 800 block of Maple Street in Martinsville at 11:48 p.m. on Jan. 23 in reference to a domestic violence call and a possible assault. The report lists a 31-year-old female resident as the victim.

Sheriff’s deputies recently arrested or charged the following people:

• Ryan Hatley, 34, of Cuba, was arrested for alleged misuse of credit cards.

• Delphin Murphy, 53, of Clarksville, was arrested for alleged drug paraphernalia. According to the report, a deputy stopped a vehicle at 2:17 a.m. on Jan. 21 at the 2800 block of Tar Pike Road for an alleged light violation and upon further investigation, after obtaining written consent, a meth pipe was located. Murphy reportedly admitted that the pipe was hers.

• David Stidham, 36, of Bainbridge, was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct. According to the report, a deputy was dispatched to a restaurant in Blanchester at 5:36 a.m. on Jan. 22 in reference to a possible intoxicated person. The deputy spoke with the manager who stated that the alleged intoxicated male continued to come into the restaurant demanding free items. He was located and then taken into custody.

• Dustin Irwin, 26, of New Vienna, was arrested for alleged domestic violence. According to the report, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of West Church Street in New Vienna at 12:49 p.m. on Jan. 22 in reference to a domestic dispute. The deputy made contact with a 23-year-old female resident who advised her boyfriend assaulted her.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

