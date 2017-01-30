Jarron, ‘Cats sprint to 12th in row

Wilmington High School 2016 grad Jarron Cumberland had the best game of his young career as the Cincinnati Bearcats’ freshman tallied 26 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals as the ‘Cats won their 12th game in a row Sunday, 94-53 over South Florida. That win, coupled with Thursday’s win in the Crosstown Shootout over Xavier in which Cumberland totaled 15 points, elevated the Bearcats to a #14 ranking in this week’s AP Poll. It also earned Cumberland American Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors. Pictured is Cumberland with the ball flanked by teammates in a recent win over Temple. For more on the UC-USF game, see Sports.

David Slaughter | News Journal