Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• La Bamba of Clinton County, 961 S. South St., Wilmington, Jan. 4. Bulk and working containers of flour, salt/pepper seasoning, etc. missing labels. Critical: Crushed bacon (real bacon bits) found stored in container at room temperature dated 12/27/16. After this bacon is cooked, is it non-TCS? PIC discarded.

Household use slicer and toaster oven found in FSO. Warewash machine had zero PPM sanitizer concentration. Warewash machine must measure at proper sanitizer solution concentration to effectively sanitize (chlorine 50PPM). Dishes must be manually washed rinsed and sanitized until warewash machine is repaired. Check often with test strips. Bottom door seal missing at back kitchen exit door. Exterior opening must be sealed to prevent entry of pests. PIC has seal to repair. Handwash sign missing in men’s restroom. Light ceiling fixtures in kitchen nonworking. Prep sink and hand sink in kitchen separating from wall/needs resealed. Mop was found stored on floor. Mops must be hung up to air dry to prevent damage and soiling to facility. Old cooler stored outside rear of building. Fire safety equipment tag dated 2013.

• Pilot Travel Center, 5772 US 68 North, Wilmington, Jan. 5. Walk-in freezer has large accumulation of ice on condenser lines There was trash on the floor of walk-in freezer. There was black residue on inside of ice machine. Hand sink (in subway area) was leaking. PIC stated she has work order in for repair. Note: No food items shall be stored under hand sink.

• Pragati, 59 Gano Road, Wilmington, Jan. 5. Cove molding coming off in front of reach-in display case. Seal around walk-in freezer coming off.

• The Corner Market, 10 Main St., Clarksville, Jan. 4. Facility is no longer serving pizza. PIC stated they may be getting rid of chicken and deli, too. Please notify Health Department of changes. All equipment not being used shall be removed from the facility. The food slicer has debris on it. The inside of walk-in cooler has trash on the floor. The outside of the slushie machine is dirty.

• Subway Restaurant, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina, Jan. 4. Employee observed wearing loose bracelet. Jewelry other than plain band ring must not be worn to prevent contamination to food and food contact surfaces. Employee removed and corrected. Boxes of food on floor of walk-in freezer. Food product must be stored 6 inches above floor to minimize contamination. Employee moved product and corrected.

• Midland 1st Stop, 126 Cuba Pike, Midland, Jan. 4. Critical: In the holding warmers, the temperatures were: cheeseburger 115°F; sausage gravy and biscuits 127°F; and cheeseburger 112°F. All TCS foods must be kept hot at 135°F or above to help reduce bacterial growth. PIC turned up temperature of the warming case.

• Tom’s Express Mart, 7529 Fairground Road, Blanchester, Jan. 4. There were 4 non-working lights in the reach-in cooler. The wall by the ice machine is unfinished. There is lots of insulation stacked in the back room. There are ceiling tiles missing and one damaged in front of store. Three is no heat in the store. PIC stated heating being worked on and tiles are missing for heating company working on unit.

• Domino’s Pizza, 211 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, Jan. 4. Critical: The following temperatures were taken on the pizza prep line: chicken strips 42°F; sausage 42°F; shredded cheese 43°F; and pineapple 42°F. In the cooler (bottom) of pizza prep the boneless chicken is 43°F. All TCS foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth.

The walk-in cooler outside gauge reading 38°F. Inside air temp. 42°F and all foods were temping at 41.5-42°F. The pizza prep cooler was holding temps at 42°F. All equipment must be able to hold TCS food cold at 41°F or below.

