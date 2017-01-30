Municipal court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following pled guilty or were found guilty of crimes between Jan. 17 and Jan. 20:

• Amber Nickell, 27, of Wilmington, possession of drug instruments, three charges of theft, 720 days in jail, fined $400, assessed $500 court costs. Nickell is to have no contact with the victims or CVS stores in the country and pay a total restitution of $84.52. Seven additional charges were dismissed, including three counts of possession of drug instruments, credit misuse, two counts of trespassing, and drug paraphernalia.

• Faith Marion, 29, of Blanchester, theft, possession of drug instruments, sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Marion will take part in supervised probation. Restitution left open till review. An additional charge of unauthorize use of a motor vehicle was dismissed.

• Jamie Mountjoy, 32, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 120 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. An additional O.V.I. charge was dismissed along with a driving under suspension-financial, failure to yield public safety vehicle, and seat belt violation charges. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana were dismissed.

• Jacki Kirby, 27, of Clarksville, possession of drug instruments, sentenced to 20 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. Kirby will take part in supervised probation if the compliant court will suspend $100 of the fine.

• Mick Gauden, 31, of Blanchester, theft, possession of drug instruments, sentenced to 120 days in jail (suspended), fined $400, assessed $250 court costs. Gauden will take part in supervised probation.

• Joseph Bryant, 29, of Clarksville, reckless operation, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. misdemeanor. Bryant has completed a three-day non-residential intervention program. Bryant must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. He must commit no likewise offenses for two years. Additional charges of O.V.I./under the influence and driving under suspension-reinstatement fee were dismissed.

• Donald Gaskins, 39, of New Vienna, O.V.I., child endangerment, sentenced to 210 days in jail (30 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 1, 2017 to June 30, 2017, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Gaskins must complete three-day residential driver intervention program if the compliant court will suspend $400 of fine. Gaskins must also complete two years of community service. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Jan. 19, 2017. An additional O.V.I. charge was dismissed along with a marked lane violation charge.

• Brady Yaden, 19, of Wilmington, credit misuse, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,100, assessed $250 court costs. The charge was amended from a felony 5 theft, jail time suspended on condition of supervised probation. If the compliant court will suspend a portion of the fine, Yaden will pay $343 in restitution.

• Matthew Gilbert, 49, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• William Weeks, 59, of Shaker Heights, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Katherine Short, 28, of Sabina, trespassing, sentenced to 10 days in jail (9 suspended), assessed $125 court costs. Short is to have no contact with the victims.

• Shelby Bell, 20, of Harveysburg, possession of drugs, fined $100. The case was waived by the defendant.

• David Denney, 26, of Sabina, possession of drug instruments, sentenced to 90 days in jail (89 suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs.

• James Chenoweth, 72, of Waynesville, driving under suspension-financial, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of no operator’s license and driving under suspension-reinstatement fee were dismissed.

• Kyler Whitt, 25, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, tag/sticker violation, marked lane violation, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Whitt will pay fines only for the tag/sticker and marked lane violations. An additional charge of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fines was dismissed.

• Adam Lightle, 37, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fines, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial, and driving under suspension-reinstatement fee were dismissed.

• Maria Allen, 40, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $100. An additional charge of resisting arrest was dismissed.

• Joseph Dawson, 28, of Martinsville, disorderly conduct, sentenced to five days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Tiffany Miller, 30, of Wilmington, resisting arrest, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. Miller must not commit any offenses for two years.

• Joshua Dennis, 29, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $125, assessed $125 court costs. An additional charge of tax/sticker violation was dismissed.

• Ian Baugh, 37, of Midland, open container of alcohol, assessed $125 court costs. Baughn will pay costs only.

• Lindsay Miller, 18, of Dublin, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

