TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 — 9 a.m., State of Ohio v. Paul E. Mattox, two-day jury trial; 10:30 a.m., Ron Davis v. Bobby Joe Prewitt, pretrial with Judge William McCracken via phone; and 10:30 a.m., George Snarksi v. Safeco Insurance Company, pretrial.

