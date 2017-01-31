Major drug bust made in Morrow

MORROW — The Warren County Drug Task Force has completed an investigation involving heroin/fentanyl trafficking.

A search warrant was executed early Tuesday morning by the Warren County Tactical Response Unit at 808 Birch Grove, Morrow, according to a press release from Warren County Chief Deputy Barry Riley. Assisting the drug task force was the Hamilton Township Police Department, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force.

“The occupants of this residence were involved in trafficking heroin throughout southwest Ohio, supplying customers as far away as Brown County,” stated a press release from the Warren County Drug Task Force. “Seized during today’s search warrant were bulk amounts of heroin (felony-1 levels), multiple handguns, various scales and packaging supplies and a significant amount of US currency.

“Drug traffickers operating at these levels frequently seek rental properties in low crime areas as they attempt to elude law enforcement. These scenarios are more challenging to investigate and rarely involve the high activity commonly associated with drug trafficking.”

Arrested and currently in the Warren County Jail is Stanyell Chancellor, 28.

Additional charges are pending on a male subject also residing at the residence.

The Hamilton Township Fire Department and other EMS services also assisted as a precaution due to airborne heroin/fentanyl particles inside the residence. The potential dangers associated with accidental exposures required additional precautions on scene.

