Alkermes to add 90+ jobs

WILMINGTON — Alkermes, a global biopharmaceutical company with a facility in Wimington, has been approved for a new project through the Ohio Tax Credit Authority, Oho House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) announced Wednesday morning.

The expansion project would work to retain more than 400 jobs, create more than 90 new jobs and add $5.3 million to the payroll.

“It is tremendous news to hear about this new expansion project at Alkermes in Wilmington,” Rosenberger said. “For the Clinton County community, it is another step we can take in improving our economic landscape and enhancing our workforce development. I applaud JobsOhio and the Dayton Development Coalition for their work on this and I look forward to seeing the impact this project will have on families in the area.

“The economic team in Clinton County also deserves special recognition for showing Ohio and the nation just how much Wilmington has to offer.”

Alkermes develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals for major clinical conditions such as schizophrenia, addiction and depression. They also develop Vivitrol, a medication for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence.

As a leader in biopharmaceuticals, they have facilities in Ireland, Massachusetts and Ohio.

