McCarty Gardens under new ownership

As the calendar flipped to a new year, at McCarty Gardens time is not the only thing to change — after 20 years in business, Mike McCarty has stepped down as owner to take on other roles in his life.

Stephanie Seaman, greenhouse manager, and her husband Chad have purchased the business. Chad and Stephanie, owners of Seaman Construction, assure current customers of both businesses that they will continue to operate and serve customers as they have in the past.

Mike is truly thankful for your business and friendship over the years and he hopes that you will continue to support McCarty Gardens and the new owners and staff.

The new owners say that “whether you are picking up the phone or walking in the door, you can be assured to see the same smiling faces, receive the same great customer service and quality product.”

Please call 937-584-5441 with any questions, floral orders, and to get your name on the list for landscape services in 2017.

Business hours will continue as 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

McCarty Gardens is at 10623 US 22 in Sabina. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSCN0868.jpg McCarty Gardens is at 10623 US 22 in Sabina. Courtesy photos The new owners of McCarty Gardens and their staff assure that they’ll continue great customer service and plenty of smiles. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSCN0875-2-.jpg The new owners of McCarty Gardens and their staff assure that they’ll continue great customer service and plenty of smiles. Courtesy photos