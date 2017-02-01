Do you know me?

At around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon a kind-hearted citizen brought a small brown dog to the Blanchester police station, according to Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. The man said he saw the dog running around in the intersection of Main and Columbus streets — a busy intersection. The dog had a long rope tied to its collar, and one end of the rope had gotten hung up near the intersection, trapping the dog in traffic. An officer checked the neighborhood in the area of Main and Columbus to see if anyone was looking for a dog, to no avail. The dog warden was called and took the dog to the pound. “We are hoping that someone will see this article and come forward and claim him,” Reinbolt said. “We are grateful to the citizen who stepped in to rescue the dog from his predicament.”

