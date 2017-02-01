Candidates file for local primary election races

CLINTON COUNTY — Twenty candidates in Wilmington and Blanchester have filed to run in the May 2 primary election, and six issues have been filed with the Clinton County Board of Elections.

In Wilmington, incumbent council member Mark McKay and former council member Loren Stuckert will be campaigning for President of Council as Republicans.

Current city treasurer Paul Fear along with Kristi Fickert and incumbent council members Jonathan McKay and Matt Purkey will run unopposed. All four are running as Republicans.

Three Republican and three Democratic candidates have filed for the council-at-large race. Incumbent council member Kelsey Swindler, along with Angela Mitchell-Koster and Tyler Williams, filed as Democrats, with Carter Cockman, Chris Walls, and incumbent council member Bill Liermann filing as Republicans.

Incumbent Republican council member Lonnie Stuckert and Democrat Michael Allbright filed for the 2nd Ward council seat.

In Blanchester, six have filed for council with James Bowling filing to run for Board of Public Affairs. Incumbent council members Gary Bauer, Chad Hollon, and Lori Byrom have filed as Republicans along with Reilly Hopkins and Aaron Powell.

The six issues filed include:

• An income tax renewal for Wilmington City School District which will cover current expenses and general ongoing permanent improvements.

• Sabina residents will vote on a five-year municipal income tax for maintaining emergency services and the police department.

• The Blanchester Local School District has filed a tax levy renewal for improvements, renovations, and additions to school facilities, and providing equipment, furnishings, and site improvements.

• The Village of Blanchester will be voting on an additional tax levy for parks and recreation.

• All county precincts will vote on a tax levy renewal filed by the Clinton County Combined Health District. This will provide funds to carry out health programs which would include child and seniors services, control of communicable diseases, environmental health, health education, bioterrorism response, and AIDs education.

• For Wayne Twp. voters only, a renewal and decrease tax levy for Miami Trace Local School District to avoid an operating deficit.

The Clinton County Board of Elections will meet on Feb. 8 to review and certify the issues and petitions filed.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_primary-elections-clip-art.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@civitasmedia.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-728-6397

Reach John Hamilton at 937-728-6397