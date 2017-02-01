WHS names Students of the Month

WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School has announced its January Students of the Month:

• The Agriculture Department recognizes Lauren Davis for excelling in agriculture and serving as an exemplary student in the classroom and beyond. Lauren always lends a helping hand in FFA, and when given an assignment approaches her work with a positive attitude. Lauren enjoys learning new things and is a joy to have in class!

• The Art Department recognizes Harrison Law for his commitment in pursuing independent projects and willingness to experiment with new materials. Harrison excels in art inside and outside the classroom.

• The Band Department recognizes Shelby Robertson for her dedication to the band program and for constantly looking for ways to better herself by participating in school groups, solo and ensemble contest, and honor bands.

• The Business Department recognizes Marcus Schuster for his exceptional computer skills and his positive outlook and willingness to help others in class.

• The Choral Department recognizes Tyler Hebb as an integral part of the choir and for his commitment in learning. Having successfully auditioned for the 2017 OMEA District 13 Honor Choir, Tyler is proving himself to be a leader.

• The English Department recognizes Melanie Taylor who is a wonderful and insightful young writer and reader. She is the epitome of a great student. Melanie is willing to share her thought and ideas—even if they go against the norm—and is able to and is able to back them up with to her experiences and/or her studies. Melanie possesses a caring and open demeanor, and while she is extremely intelligent, her words and interactions never cause her classmates to feel intimidated by her abilities.

• The Exceptional Student Education Department recognizes Josh Jones for his work ethic and perseverance through any job assignment given to him. Josh comes to school with a smile on his face most every day and is friendly with everyone.

• The Foreign Language Department recognizes Khya Humbert for her positive attitude, work ethic and willingness to help her classmates. She serves as a positive role model among her peers.

• The Health and Physical Education Department recognizes Jordyn Reynolds for her attention to punctuality and preparedness when coming to class. She is proactive in helping classmates and members of the teaching staff.

• The Math Department recognizes Brady McKinney for his work ethic and positive attitude. Brady consistently participates in class and strives to do his best.

• The Science Department recognizes Carissa Miller for her consistent and thorough completion of her assignments and labs. Carissa goes above her responsibilities in being helpful in assisting the teaching staff with lab equipment, offering suggestions to solve problems, and completing simple tasks such as passing out graded work. During class, Carissa asks relevant questions and serves as a positive example of practicing the process of science.

• The Social Studies Department recognizes Hannah Satterfield for demonstrating excellence in her Honors US History class. She is an active participant in class discussions and daily brings her personal insights to the classroom. Hannah recently earned the highest score of all Wilmington High School Sophomores on the American Legion Americanism test administered in November.

Information for this article has been provided by Diana Miller, who coordinates communications for several area schools.

Tyler Hebb http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Tyler_Hebb.jpg Tyler Hebb Brady McKinney http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Brady_Mckinney.jpg Brady McKinney Carissa Miller http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Carissa-Miller.jpg Carissa Miller Hannah Satterfield http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Hannah_Satterfield.jpg Hannah Satterfield Harrison Law http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Harrison_Law.jpg Harrison Law Jordyn Reynolds http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Jordyn_Reynolds.jpg Jordyn Reynolds Josh Jones http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Josh_Jones.jpg Josh Jones Khya Humbert http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Khya_Humbert.jpg Khya Humbert Lauren Davis http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Lauren_Davis.jpg Lauren Davis Marcus Schuster http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Marcus_Schuster.jpg Marcus Schuster Melanie Taylor http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Melanie_Taylor.jpg Melanie Taylor Shelby Robertson http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Shelby_Robertson.jpg Shelby Robertson http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Wilm-Letter.jpg